Jeannette Mills of Santa Barbara, 1922-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 1:11 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary

Jeannette Mills of Santa Barbara passed away July 8, 2015.

She was 92 years old, born Nov. 21, 1922.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McDermott-Crockett and Associates Mortuary, which can be reached at 805.569.2424.