Jed Donelan Homers in Dos Pueblos’ 6-2 Win Over Buena

Dos Pueblos baseball grabbed its second straight victory over Buena on Friday in a 3-0 Channel League home win.
Isaac Coffey struck out six in a complete game, while batting 1-3 at the plate with a double. Mason Boelter went 1-3 with a run and a stolen base.
Jed Donelan hit a two-run home run. Chris Abbott and Drew Darke each hit 2-3.
The Chargers (21-3, 9-1) are headed to the playoffs.
