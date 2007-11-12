Jeep Raffle Wins Smiles All Around

Dale Zurawski was the lucky ticket holder who won a brand-new four-door Jeep Wrangler in the inaugural Santa Barbara Soccer Club Jeep Raffle sponsored by Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep. Raffle tickets were sold for just $20 each.

"The club currently has 27 teams, over 400 players, playing club soccer," said Lloyd Biggs, Santa Barbara Soccer Club coaching director. "To support and allow all players in the community to have the opportunity to play and be coached at the higher level, the club has a scholarship fund, which gives as much as $60,000 per year. This is a tall order to continually raise the kind of money required, and the support of local companies is imperative in our quest.

"I would like to personally thank Jim (Crook) and Ward (Ritter) and all and all the staff down at Santa Barbara Chrysler Jeep for their support. The raffle was a huge success, raising $15,000, all of which will go into the scholarship fund."