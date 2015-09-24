Jeep Reportedly Upside Down After Crash Near Orcutt

Advice

A Jeep ended up on its rooftop Thursday after a two-vehicle accident on East Clark Avenue near Ocutt, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The upside-down Jeep reportedly had flat tires after the accident, which was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:37 a.m.

One report claimed the Jeep was involved in a crash with a semi truck on the road east of Lake Marie Estates neighborhood.

CHP Office Matthew Kenny said both vehicles were westbound from Dominion Road when the collision occurred.

Two occupants who were in the Jeep when it rolled over complained of pain but were not transported to the hospital for treatment, Kenny said.

Two dogs also were inside the Jeep at the time of the accident and one went missing, Kenny added.

