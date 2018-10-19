Jeepers, Creepers, Lions Club is Collecting Old Peepers

Sight Night volunteers may trick-or-treat at your house this Halloween asking for used eyeglasses, instead of candy.

Whether big or small, fashionably in or out, Lions Club members and helpers will collect glasses to be recycled and sent to developing countries, where many people can’t afford them.

Used eyeglasses also can be dropped off year-round at the Goleta or downtown libraries, Sansum Clinic on Pesetas Lane, and the Goleta Valley Medical Building.

Or, call the Lions Sight and Hearing Center at Cottage Hospital Eye Center, 805-569-8264, for a convenient location.

Lions Club members and the office have Jeepers Creepers Halloween fliers that include all the eyeglass, hearing-aid and cellphone drop-off locations.

— Jean Mangus for Lions Sight and Hearing Center.