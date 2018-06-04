Jeff Avila Joins Mission Wealth

Jeff Avila has joined Mission Wealth, a Santa Barbara-headquartered wealth management firm, as a client advisor.

In this role, he becomes personally acquainted with the specific goals and financial lives of his clients, then delivers customized financial planning, risk management, and investment advisory solutions to assist in their goal achievement.

Avila is a certified financial planner designee and a certified divorce financial analyst with 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry.

He previously worked with Omega Financial Group as a senior wealth advisor, and prior to that was with Fidelity Investments as a vice president, senior financial consultant in the private client group.

While at Fidelity, he received multiple awards, including the President’s Circle Award and several Achiever Awards for service excellence and leadership.

— Renee Hennessee for Mission Wealth.