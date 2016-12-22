Jeff Bridges to Receive 2017 American Riviera Award at Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced today that Jeff Bridges will be honored with the 2017 American Riviera Award at the 32nd edition of the Fest, which runs Feb. 1-11.

Bridges will be fêted with a tribute celebrating his illustrious career, culminating with his performance in David Mackenzie’s Hell or High Water, a CBS Films/Lionsgate release. The film opened in August to critical acclaim. The tribute will be on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Arlington Theatre.

For his role in Hell or High Water, Bridges has received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award nominations for best supporting actor, as well as the National Board of Review Award for best supporting actor.

Bridge's film career includes celebrated roles in The Big Lebowski, Fearless, The Contender, The Mirror Has Two Faces, The Door in the Floor, Starman, The Morning After, Jagged Edge, The Last Picture Show, Against All Odds, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, The Fisher King, Seabiscuit, and Crazy Heart, for which he won an Oscar for best actor.

“Jeff Bridges shows us in Hell or High Water that an already great artist can continue his growth. I may go as far as saying that this is his best performance," said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling. “It’s truly special to be able to celebrate Jeff — for he’s not only a dear friend of SBIFF — but he is a timeless legend in our industry."

A modern-day set crime western, Hell or High Water tells the story of a divorced father and his ex-con older brother who resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family's ranch in West Texas. The film, directed by David Mackenzie, with an original screenplay by Taylor Sheridan, also stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American Cinema.

Bridges will join past recipients including Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo (2016), Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke (2015), Robert Redford (2014), Quentin Tarantino (2013) and Martin Scorsese (2012), Annette Bening (2011), Sandra Bullock (2010), Mickey Rourke (2009), Tommy Lee Jones (2008), Forrest Whitaker (2007), Philip Seymour Hoffman (2006), Kevin Bacon (2005) and Diane Lane (2004).

For more information, and to buy tickets, festival passes and packages, visit www.sbiff.org.



The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and educational organization dedicated to discovering and showcasing the best in independent and international cinema. Over the past 30 years, SBIFF has become one of the country's leading film festivals.



Jeff Bridges is a six-time Academy Award® nominee. His (Marcus) performance in “Crazy Heart” — as Bad Blake, the down-on-his-luck, alcoholic country music singer at the center of the drama — garnered Bridges his first Oscar® for best performance by an actor in a leading role.

The role also earned him the Golden Globe, SAG Award and the IFP/Spirit Award for lead actor.

He earned his first Oscar® nod in 1971 for Best Supporting Actor in Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show. Three years later, he received his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Michael Cimino’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot.

By 1984 he landed top kudos with a Best Actor nomination for Starman; that performance also earned him a Golden Globe nomination. In 2001, he was honored with another Golden Globe nomination and his fourth Oscar® nomination for his role in The Contender, Rod Lurie’s political thriller, in which Bridges played the U.S. president.



In December 2010 his reunion with the Coen Brothers in the critically acclaimed western True Grit landed Bridges his sixth Oscar® nomination. The same month, he was seen in the 3D action-adventure TRON: Legacy. Bridges reprised his role of video-game developer Kevin Flynn from the classic1982 film TRON.

With state-of-the-art technology, TRON: Legacy featured Bridges as the first actor in cinematic history to play opposite a younger version of himself.



Bridges will next be seen in the first animated feature film adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s iconic masterpiece The Little Prince as the Aviator for director Mark Osborne. He was last seen in the action adventure fantasy film Seventh Son, reuniting with Julianne Moore and directed by Sergey Bodrov.

In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world. He produced the End Hunger televent, a three-hour live TV broadcast focusing on world hunger.

The televent featured Gregory Peck, Jack Lemmon, Burt Lancaster, Bob Newhart, Kenny Loggins and other leading film, television and music stars in an innovative production to educate and inspire action.



He is currently the national spokesman for the Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry campaign that is fighting to end childhood hunger in America.



Through his company, AsIs Productions, Bridges produced “Hidden in America,” which starred his brother Beau. That TV movie, produced for Showtime, received a Golden Globe nomination in 1996 for Best TV/Cable Film and garnered a Screen Actors Guild nod for Best Actor for Beau Bridges.



One of Bridges’ passions is photography. While on the set of his movies, he takes behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors, crew and locations. After completion of each motion picture, he edits the images into a book and gives copies to everyone involved. Bridges’ photographs have been featured in several magazines.

He has had gallery exhibitions of his work in New York (at the George Eastman House), Los Angeles, London and the Museum of Photographic Arts in San Diego. In 2013, Bridges was the recipient of an Infinity Award, presented by the International Center of Photography, NY.



The books were never intended for public sale, but in the fall of 2003, powerHouse Books released Pictures: Photographs by Jeff Bridges, a hardcover book containing a compilation of his photos taken on numerous film locations over the years.

Proceeds from the book are donated to the Motion Picture & Television Fund, a nonprofit organization that offers charitable care and support to film-industry workers.



In February 2015, Bridges released a spoken-word/ambient album titled Sleeping Tapes. The album was co-produced with musician Keefus Ciancia. It was released by web-hosting service Squarespace as part of its Super Bowl ad campaign, with all proceeds from album sales going to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

Bridges and his wife Susan divide their time between their home in Santa Barbara and their ranch in Montana.

— Jackson Gibbon for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.