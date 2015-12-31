Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:16 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Jeff Bridges to Play Benefit Show for Vista De Las Cruces School with Chris Pelonis, Stolen Thunder

By Traci Collins for Vista De Las Cruces School | December 31, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

Actor and musician Jeff Bridges will perform in mid January 2016.
Jeff Bridges and Chris Pelonis will perform “An Acoustic Night in the Country” with special guests Stolen Thunder Jan. 15, 2016.

The multi-talented Bridges and his sidekick Pelonis will turn out an acoustic performance of blues, country and rock with the occasional grit and humor thrown in by these long-time friends.

The intimate concert will take place at the beautiful Vista De Las Cruces School, located at 9467 San Julian Road in Goleta.

Opening for the duo will be Stolen Thunder, a tight and talented young rock band making a slow and steady rise up the music ladder. 

The concert is a fundraiser to assist in the efforts to help send Vista’s eighth grade class to Washington D.C. and to assist the school in offsetting the many budget cuts affecting them this year. 

Tickets, which are $65 for general admission and $150 for VIP, are on sale now.

Cocktails and a silent auction will be available during intermission.

Traci Collins represents Vista De Las Cruces School.

 
