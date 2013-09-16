American Riviera Bank’s Jeff DeVine Appointed to Board of California Independent Bankers

Jeff DeVine, president and CEO of Santa Barbara-based American Riviera Bank, has been appointed as a member of the California Independent Bankers board of directors.

As a board member, DeVine will help direct and support CIB’s functions and activities on behalf of community banks in California. CIB is a nonprofit trade association, politically active on behalf of more than 120 financial institutions in California.

“An exceptional community banker, Jeff DeVine was selected for his leadership ability in community banking and service to the community,” said David Haithcock, CIB executive director. “He is a valuable addition to CIB’s leadership and will be instrumental in guiding our efforts in supporting California’s independent banks.”

The CIB board of directors leads the association in its efforts to support the legislative activities of member banks, provides educational programs for community banks, promotes outreach with regulatory agencies, and connects community banks with industry resources. CIB is an affiliate of the Independent Community Bankers of America, which has more than 5,000 members.

“CIB exclusively commits to community banks and promotes their well-being and success," DeVine said. "I look forward to continuing in that tradition as a board member.”

Over his 20-plus years in banking, DeVine has held positions in commercial, retail, private and investment banking. He joined American Riviera Bank in 2008.

DeVine graduated from UC San Diego with a bachelor of science degree in quantitative economics and later attended the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, where he graduated with honors.

An active volunteer, he has held various board positions with local nonprofits, such as treasurer of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County and treasurer of the Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America. Currently, he serves as secretary of the Lobero Theater Foundation and is a steering committee member for both the South Coast Business and Technology Awards Dinner and the Premier Professionals of Santa Barbara.

