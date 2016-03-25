Jeff Koval Steps Down as Bishop Basketball Coach

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego boys basketball coach Jeff Koval announced that he is stepping down from the position.

Koval served as coach for two years. He had a young squad dominated by sophomores this past season.

Koval plans to continue in his role as a full-time English teacher, said Bishop athletic director Dan Peeters.

“I thank Jeff for his commitment and efforts over the last two years with the basketball program,” said Peeters.

