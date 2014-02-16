Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:08 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Alan Parsons Reintroduces The Beatles in Reflective Q&A

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 16, 2014 | 3:00 p.m.

Exactly 50 years to the day after The Beatles’ first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show on Feb. 9, 1964, the entire episode was shown at Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater, part of a fundraising campaign for the purchase and installation of a large, retractable movie screen. The original broadcast cemented The Beatles’ popularity in the American market, with an estimated 40 percent of the entire U.S. population tuning in.

The American audience continued to tune in (and for some, they also turned on and dropped out) as The Beatles led the musical revolution of the 1960s, leaving a body of work that continues to resonate decades later.

But first, the audience had the good fortune to hear local resident Alan Parsons (yep, that Alan Parsons) tell about his experiences working with The Beatles as a young recording engineer at Abbey Road Studios.

The interview with Parsons was conducted onstage by Dennis Mitchell, host of a syndicated Breakfast With The Beatles radio show.

We learned that Parsons grew up in a musical family, and began piano lessons when he was just 6 years old. He was a fan of The Beatles from the start, and listened to their music in the evening at boarding school. He had no formal training as a recording engineer, but got a job working for the record label EMI through his “love of music and love of gadgets.”

Parsons’ first day at Abbey Road Studios was the day The Beatles were wrapping up The White Album.  However, his tasks at that time were rather mundane: fetching, logging and filing tapes. When The Beatles recorded the material that became the Let It Be album, he was tasked with making sure that the tape didn’t run out while they were recording, all the while keeping his mouth shut.

Alan Parsons, who worked with The Beatles as a young recording engineer before working with Pink Floyd and then hitting it big with The Alan Parsons Project, in the lobby of the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria. (L. Paul Mann photo)
Alan Parsons, who worked with The Beatles as a young recording engineer before working with Pink Floyd and then hitting it big with The Alan Parsons Project, in the lobby of the Plaza Playhouse Theater. (L. Paul Mann photo)

Parsons also helped to engineer the Abbey Road album. Unfortunately, it was clear to him that the band was splintering apart: “they were never there together” to record, and only Ringo Starr showed up every day to see if there was anything for him to do. The band finally did come together to hear the final mixed album, and on the same day the iconic photo of them walking across the crosswalk at Abbey Road was taken.

After The Beatles broke up, Parsons continued to work at Abbey Road Studios, including mixing the Pink Floyd album Atom Heart Mother and serving as engineer for Dark Side of the Moon. The latter started out with a “bit of a fight” because Nick Mason was not happy with his drum sound. However, this got resolved, and the album went on to spend a record 15 years on the charts.

Along the way, Parsons learned that he could write songs after getting encouragement from fellow recording engineer Peter Bown, who had his own primitive home studio. Parsons teamed up with Eric Woolfson to form The Alan Parsons Project, which went on to release classic albums including Tales of Mystery and Imagination, I Robot, The Turn of a Friendly Card and Eye in the Sky.

Other interesting tidbits that the audience learned: Parsons prefers the Glyn Johns version of Let It Be (which eventually came out as Let It Be ... Naked) over the Phil Spector version. In the late 1970s Parsons was neighbors with Ringo in Monaco, both there to avoid England’s high income tax rate. Parsons didn’t get rich from the use of the song “Sirius” during the starting lineup introductions for the Chicago Bulls and elsewhere. Finally, when an audience member asked Parsons who he would have liked or would like to work with, without hesitation he said The Who.

Regarding The Ed Sullivan Show, Parsons said that this was not a big deal at the time in England because the show was not broadcast there. But it was a watershed moment in the United States, with the Beatles peforming “All My Loving,” “Till There Was You,” “She Loves You,” “I Saw Here Standing There” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” split into two segments.

After 50 years of continued popularity for The Beatles, it was amusing to see that back then they had to briefly put their names on the screen during individual close-ups so the TV audience would know who was who. Even more amusing, when John Lennon’s name was shown it said, “Sorry Girls, He’s Married.” Of course, there were lots of screaming girls during The Beatles’ performances. And it was interesting to see the other acts on the show, including an appearance by future Monkee Davy Jones as part of the cast of Oliver! We even saw the actual commercials from the original broadcast.

A splendid time was had by all at the Plaza Playhouse Theater, thanks to the reflections of Alan Parsons and the chance to relive the beginnings of the British Invasion, with The Beatles at the vanguard.

Click here for more information on the Plaza Playhouse Theater’s fundraising campaign.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 