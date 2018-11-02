Jeff Moehlis: An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren in SLO

Todd Rundgren has worn many musical hats. He was the principal songwriter and guitarist for the 1960s Anglophile band Nazz, the solo pop star who wrote the 1972 hit "Hello, It's Me" and co-wrote the 1983 anti-work anthem "Bang the Drum All Day," and the leader of the prog-rock ensemble Utopia. He also produced the mega-hit Meat Loaf album Bat Out of Hell, and albums by many other artists, including the New York Dolls, Patti Smith and Grand Funk Railroad. This year, he was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Rundgren will perform Friday, Nov. 9 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo in a show billed as "An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren."



Rundgren talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show, the Hall of Fame nomination and much more.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: I want to congratulate you for being nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. How did you find out that you were nominated?

Todd Rundgren: I'm trying to remember when I first heard about it [laughs]. I think I got a little bit of a heads-up before it actually happened, so I knew something was up before the general public did. But it was nothing official or anything like that, it was just some leak or rumor, something like that.

JM: We like to imagine that you get a 6 a.m. phone call from Ringo, but I guess that's not how it works.

TR: [laughs] No. I don't think you get officially notified. Well, maybe my management does. Nobody called me directly.

JM: I know that your fans are very excited that you've been nominated. How do you feel about it? Is this something that's important to you? Was it a surprise?

TR: Well [laughs], I'd always thought that if this ever occurred that it would be posthumous, so I've been trying to figure out a way to stage my own death.

JM: [laughs] That's awesome!

Your upcoming show in San Luis Obispo is billed as "An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren." Can we interpret that as meaning that you'll play essentially whatever you feel like playing?

TR: It's more or less that. We never play the same set twice. We have a master list of 50 or 60 songs that we could play. At this point, probably less than half of them are my songs, and the rest are rarities and one-hit wonders and personal favorites, things like that, that make up probably at least 50 percent of the show. Sometimes more — it depends how it goes. Like I say, it's unpredictable.

JM: Looking back 40-some years later, what are your reflections on your album Something/Anything?

TR: It was a turning point for me in a couple of ways. One, of course, it was my first real commercial success, which made the label happy. But it also represented a turning point because when I finished the record I realized I was kind of copying formulas. I was working out of the same playbook as almost every other songwriter, using one relationship that I had in high school to fuel all the romantic lyrics on the record [laughs], and often writing a typical sort of song form.

Sometimes even simpler than a typical song form. "Hello It's Me" only has two sections in it. And "I Saw the Light," the first hit off of that record, had a more or less typical verse-B section-chorus form to it. So after I finished Something/Anything? I stepped back and realized that things were getting a little too formulaic for me, a little too easy. So that's when I did A Wizard, a True Star, the following album, which had no hits on it [laughs]. It was a highly experimental record, and represented more the direction I was ultimately going to go in.

JM: You've also had quite a notable career as a producer. The biggest seller was Bat Out of Hell. Why do you think that was so successful?

TR: Well, I think there were some key factors that contributed to its success. The fact that it became one of the best-selling albums of all time is a mystery to me. Because when we were doing it, everyone thought that we would be lucky just to get the record released. When we finished recording it, I had actually gotten into a position where I had to underwrite the costs of making the record. We did it in Bearsville Studios, and so Bearsville essentially put the cost of making the record on my debt to the label [laughs]. But they got the right of first refusal on the record, and they weren't interested in it.

Neither was Warner Bros., who was distributing Bearsville. It took them four to six months of shopping the completely done album before they ever found a label for it. So the whole idea that we were thinking, "Oh, this is going to be a great selling album" is mythological. At the point that the record came out everyone was just breathing a sigh of relief that it at least got released.

JM: Obviously you're doing the tour right now, but what's next for you? Are you thinking of recording some new stuff, or is there anything else in the works?

TR: Fortunately by Thanksgiving weekend I will have wrapped up the touring for this year, and get a couple of months off the road so I can focus on other things. On Dec. 21, my autobiography hits the streets. I'm continuing to do collaborations with other artists, and we're figuring out some sort of model for releasing them that doesn't require us to collect an entire album's worth. The next serious thing that I have to do is in the spring. I'll be doing a European, and maybe a world tour — I might even go to Japan — essentially to promote the book by doing a show, a concert about the book.

JM: That's great that you wrote this. I always enjoy reading memoirs and autobiographies.

TR: Also, if I don't do it, then somebody else will do it, and I really won't like that.

