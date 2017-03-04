Jeff Moehlis: The Beach Boys Bringing Good Vibrations to the Arlington

The music of The Beach Boys is timeless, including celebrations of sun, surfing, cars and girls like "Surfin' Safari," "Little Deuce Coupe," "I Get Around," "California Girls," "Surfin' USA" and "Fun, Fun, Fun," and more introspective songs such as "Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows."

The current incarnation of The Beach Boys — which includes founding member Mike Love, longtime member Bruce Johnston and other talented musicians including Jeff Foskett, who recently returned to the band after serving as musical director for founding member Brian Wilson's band — will perform at the Arlington Theatre on Wednesday.

Love and Foskett talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show, how they met and the legacy of the band.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward at your upcoming concert?

Mike Love: Everything that they can possibly imagine from The Beach Boys. We've got so much music to choose from over the decades. We do stuff that's a little bit more esoteric. We just do such a comprehensive show.

Our favorite thing to do, which we'll do next Wednesday night, is "An Evening with [The Beach Boys]." We're our own opening act. We do an hour first half, with a 20-minute intermission, followed by an hour second half. And if the audience is really into it we'll add a song or two.

We've been celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pet Sounds, and we've been celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Good Vibrations." "Barbara Ann" came out in the same year — early in '66 was "Barbara Ann." Then Pet Sounds came out and "Good Vibrations" came out. It was a monumental year, 1966, for The Beach Boys. Even to this day, all those songs have such a tremendous effect on people, ourselves included. We love doing them.

JM: Jeffrey, can you tell the story about when you first met Mike Love?

Jeff Foskett: I was with my band, the Reverie Rhythm Rockers, playing at the 1129 restaurant, which is 1129 State St. [in Santa Barbara]. Michael was in the restaurant part, and we were in the bar in the back. One of the bartenders came up to me and said, "Hey man, Mike Love from The Beach Boys is in the restaurant." And I said, "Ah, I've got to go meet him."

So I walked up to him, and he was with his then-paramour, and they were enjoying a nice quiet dinner, which I rudely interrupted, and invited him back to the bar. I said, "Hey man, we do a couple of your songs. Will you come back and see it?" He said, "I don't smoke cigarettes and I don't drink alcohol." And in the '70s, every bar was filled with cigs, and they were all meat markets. So Michael politely declined. But I guess he heard us on the way out and stopped in for a few songs, and liked what he heard.

JM: What's your favorite Beach Boys song and your favorite Beach Boys album?

JF: My favorite song to listen to is probably "Wouldn't It Be Nice." My favorite song to perform is definitely "Good Vibrations." That's my favorite record as well, Good Vibrations — the difference between a song and a record. My favorite album is definitely Beach Boys Today!

ML: It's hard to say. For instance, "The Warmth of the Sun" has such beautiful harmonies, it's so haunting and melancholy. Brian and I wrote that during the wee hours of the morning of the same date that President Kennedy was taken to the hospital in Dallas. So that has a lot of emotional impact, a lot of vivid emotional feelings.

I always say that my favorite song of The Beach Boys depends on what mood you're in. Are you in sort of an introspective or melancholy mood? You might like "In My Room," "Warmth of the Sun," "God Only Knows" for that matter. But if you're feeling good, "Surfin' USA," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around." Those are all great.

And, as Jeff pointed out, performing "Good Vibrations" — it's hard to beat that. That is total avant garde. It still is unique, 50 years later. It's so unique, and I'm very proud to have been part of the creation of that song, coming up with the chorus, "I'm picking up good vibrations / She's giving me excitations," and writing the words and all that. That was a true collaboration, just a brilliant track, just incredibly unique. So, I mean, in terms of artistically, I'd have to say that "Good Vibrations" is probably it.

JM: Mike, do you have a favorite Beach Boys album?

ML: Yeah, Sounds of Summer. 30 songs, all hits. [laughs]

JF: Yeah, that's pretty good, I have to say.

JM: What do you view the legacy of The Beach Boys to be?

ML: I think the legacy of The Beach Boys is the music. Not all the chicanery and nonsense of squabbles or any of that crap, or Charlie Manson. None of that. It's all about the music, and the way the music makes people feel. And people feel great when they listen to Beach Boys music and they go to a Beach Boys show.

About three years ago, there was a 10-year-old girl, she was a Make-A-Wish girl who had issues with some kind of tumor. A gorgeous girl, didn't look sick at all. She came backstage for a meet and greet, and I said, "What's your favorite song?" She's 10 years old, and she said, "409," which is the flip-side of "Surfin' Safari" from 1962. So it came out, what, 40 years before she was born. That's miraculous. The fact that children from 10 years old to people 100 years old can feel good coming to a Beach Boys show, or listening to our music — that's the real legacy. The positivity, the warmth and the love that went into that music.

Because when we started, it was about making music, but it wasn't about being a star or making money, or anything like that. It was just because of the love of getting together and creating those harmonies. That was what we loved to do, irrespective if we did it as a hobby or as a long-lasting profession. It just so happens that my cousin Brian and I were able to craft some songs together that have allowed us, even 50 years after we started, to keep doing those songs in person, in a concert, and enjoying making music and also enjoying seeing the effect that our music has on an audience full of people.

JF: As a spectator for almost 40 years, I agree with Michael. There are generations of people that come to every concert, and have, even when I was first in the band. Even though the music was only 10 years old then, it was all over the spectrum, from 17- to 57- or 67-year-old people. Hot rod heads, to surfers, to people just wanting to drink wine out of a bota bag and listen to "Wouldn't It Be Nice." Things really haven't changed. It's great music for all generations.

