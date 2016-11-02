Jeff Moehlis: Benefit Concert for The Rhythmic Arts Project

The Rhythmic Arts Project TRAP is an amazing organization that continues its good works locally and globally as a program that:

"Educates individuals with intellectual and developmental differences as well as children in typical preschools by embracing a unique methodology that encompasses rhythm as a modality to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing and arithmetic."

A great way to support TRAP is to check out Pockets, a band with an all-star line-up which be doing a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6., at SOhO, 1221 State St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

More information is at www.sohosb.com/event/1299963-trap-concerts-present-santa-barbara/.

The heart and soul of Pockets — and TRAP — is drummer Eddie Tuduri, who toured and/or recorded with such artists as Rick Nelson, Jim Messina, Steve Perry, Dr. John, Ike Turner, The Beach Boys, Johnny Rivers, Delaney Bramlett and Bobby Whitlock.

After a body-surfing accident left him with a broken neck, Tuduri devoted his life to helping others through TRAP.

Last year, Tuduri explained TRAP to Noozhawk:

"When people ask me, 'What is TRAP? What do you do?' the short answer is I include people. It's vague, but it's the truth.

"We have an educational program that deals with reading, writing and arithmetic, creative thinking, and many social skills that are necessary for folks who have intellectual differences or developmental differences. So it isn't a drum program, or music therapy, and it certainly isn't a drum circle."

Táta Vega, who will be with Pockets at the benefit concert, has sung backing vocals with many artists including Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Madonna, and Leon Russell.

Vega was one of the featured artists in the Academy Award-winning documentary film 20 Feet From Stardom. She talked about TRAP to Noozhawk earlier this year.

"I've seen what I call miracles," she said. "I would say miracles. Because literally there are people that have been living in darkness, in a sense. It's as though this program is a light. It just draws people out."

She continued, "It doesn't just transform the person, the child, it transforms everyone around them, their family. It's like a chain reaction, or like when you throw a pebble in the water and it just forms those rings, and it goes out. Endlessly this goes out, it touches everything. That's what this program is doing."

Other musicians performing with Pockets on Sunday include Bill Champlin and Chris Pinnick. Both were part of the band Chicago among other notable credits, and special Grammy-nominated guest vocalist Amy Holland, who lives in Santa Barbara with her husband Michael McDonald.

This is an opportunity to hear great music while supporting a great cause. Go for it.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.