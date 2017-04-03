Jeff Moehlis: Break On Through with Robby Krieger from The Doors

Robby Krieger is best known for being the co-founder and guitarist for the legendary band The Doors, and his eclectic playing and songwriting were key components of the band's sound.

It might be hard to believe, but the first Doors album turned 50 years old earlier this year. The album is a landmark in rock music and contains such classics as "Break On Through (To the Other Side)," "Soul Kitchen," "The Crystal Ship," "The End" and "Light My Fire," the latter of which was written by Krieger.

The Doors went on to record five more acclaimed studio albums before singer Jim Morrison died, including the songs "When the Music's Over," "Hello, I Love You," "L.A. Woman," "Riders on the Storm" and others with particularly significant Krieger songwriting contributions like "People Are Strange," "Peace Frog," "Touch Me," "Love Her Madly" and "Love Me Two Times."

Krieger will be celebrating 50 years of The Doors' music at the Libbey Bowl in Ojai on Saturday. Click here for more information and for tickets. He talked to Noozhawk about his Santa Barbara history and more.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: This is for a preview for your upcoming show in Ojai, but I write for a Santa Barbara-based publication. I've read that The Doors performed seven times in Santa Barbara between 1966 and 1968. Do you remember anything about those shows?

Robby Krieger: [laughs] The only one I remember really is the Earl Warren Showgrounds show that we did with the Grateful Dead [on April 29, 1967]. That was kind of like a nightmare. We had a show earlier that same day at Beverly Hills High School, so from that show we had to run up to Santa Barbara. We didn't have time to load our gear up or anything — we just grabbed the guitars. We said, "No problem, The Dead, they're from San Francisco. They'll let us use their gear." Because we'd played with the (Jefferson) Airplane a couple times, and we always used their stuff or they used our stuff.

So we get up there, and The Dead guys were just, "No, no, nobody plays our stuff. Sorry." I thought, "Oh my God, this is a San Francisco group? Man, this is not cool." So I ended up playing out of like a Pignose or something like that, or maybe it was a Fender Champ, or something like that that somebody had. Pigpen wouldn't let Ray [Manzarek] use his organ [laughs], so he had to scuffle around and borrow somebody's electric piano or something. It was kind of a nightmare [laughs]. But we got through it.

JM: And I understand that you went to UCSB for one year.

RK: Yeah, that's right. That was my first year of college. I was a Gaucho, and stayed out at Anacapa Hall. That was cool, right on the beach there. It was almost too idyllic, you know what I mean? After a year of that I couldn't take it anymore. But it was cool. There was a lot of music happening up there. There were a couple of clubs.

I was doing folk music at the time, and flamenco. I was giving flamenco lessons. And I had a flamenco teacher there named Frank Chin, who was a Chinese guy, a really good flamenco teacher. And then in turn I would teach the guys in my dorm. So that was kind of cool.

There was a guy, Bob Brinkmeyer or something like that, and he ran the radio show out at the college. So we did a lot of shows with him, you know, just on the college radio station.

JM: The first Doors album, which is now 50 years old, had the long version of "Light My Fire," a song that you wrote. How did that song come together?

RK: At that point, Jim [Morrison] had been the writer. Nobody else had written any songs, including me, although I had written a few licks here and there with other bands. So at one point we realized that we didn't have enough of our own material, because we used to do covers as well when we would play live. And Jim said to the other guys, "Well, why don't you guys try and write something? I'm doing all the work here" [laughs]. So I said, "OK, I'll try it. What should I write about?" And he said, "Write about something universal, something that won't go out of style in two months. And write something that people can put their own spin on. You want it to mean different things to different people."

So I thought about writing about the four elements — earth, air, fire and water. For the first song I thought I'd do fire, because I liked that song by the Stones, "Play With Fire," So that's how I went about writing "Light My Fire." It took me two or three days to come up with that. And just the words "light my fire," nobody had said those three words before, and I thought that was pretty cool [laughs].

JM: What's your favorite memory of Jim Morrison?

RK: I think, really, it was when he stayed at my house that time when my parents had gone to Europe or something, so we had about three weeks together and we just came up with a s***load of songs. At that time he wasn't getting drunk or anything. That was the best time I can remember being with Jim.

JM: What do you see as the legacy of The Doors?

RK: I don't know. That will have to be answered by history, I guess. I mean, in a way I see The Doors as the first punk band, but more than that, I see us as the quintessential L.A. band. I think it was just being at the right place at the right time, and that was L.A. I'm just glad we weren't in San Francisco [laughs]. It would've been totally different.

JM: Since this interview is for your Ojai show, can I ask who else will be joining you for that?

RK: My son Waylon is going to sing. He's been singing with us now for about a year and a half. I've gotten some good comments on his singing. And then Phil Chen is playing bass, Ty Dennis on drums — the same guys that played with Ray and I for a few years. And then on keyboards we've got this guy Nathan Wilmarth. He's a real Ray Manzarek nut. He grew up learning every one of Ray's solos, and he collects all of Ray's keyboards, not the exact ones, but the same ones that Ray had — the Vox organ ... . So he's a dedicated Ray Manzarek clone [laughs]. Yeah, he's very good.

Click here for the full interview with Robby Krieger.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.