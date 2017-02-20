Jeff Moehlis: Burning Something Beautiful with Alejandro Escovedo

Alejandro Escovedo's amazing musical journey has taken him from being a founding member of early San Francisco punk rock band The Nuns, to the cow-punk pioneers Rank and File, to the rockin' True Believers, to an acclaimed solo career that has explored various sounds and earned him the title Artist of the Decade for the 1990s from the alt-country publication No Depression.

His latest album, Burn Something Beautiful, came out last year and was a collaboration with Peter Buck from R.E.M. and Scott McCaughey from The Young Fresh Fellows and The Minus 5.

Escovedo will be performing at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday as part of the Sings Like Hell concert series. Tickets are available online by clicking here. Also on the program is fellow punk-rocker-turned-solo-artist Jesse Malin.

Escovedo talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and Burn Something Beautiful.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at your upcoming show?

Alejandro Escovedo: There will be a lot of songs off my new record, Burn Something Beautiful. I have an amazing band with me. I have Jason Victor on guitar, who plays with Steve Wynn and The Dream Syndicate, and then I have Shawn Peters who's a drummer who has played with the Riverboat Gamblers, and then I also have Aaron McClellan on bass who has played in Midlake and various other bands around Denton, Texas. So I have a really strong band.

At my shows, it's really always quite different. Every show's different, but I think that what we can expect is going over the whole catalog, and taking things from earlier material up until the last album. There'll be a little bit of everything.

JM: Speaking of your new album, how did your approach to that album differ from your other recent albums?

AE: You know, first of all it's been four years since I put out a record, right? And in those four years, a lot of stuff happened. My wife, Nancy, and I were in a hurricane, a Category 4 hurricane, on our honeymoon, so that led to something called PTSD. That postponed the record awhile back, about three years ago, I think it was. We were actually about to make the record and had to cancel a tour because I was getting these brain seizures as a result of PTSD, and so we postponed the tour and postponed the making of the record. I also moved from Austin to Dallas, Texas, which was a big move for me. I'd been in Austin for so long. And also, I rid myself of hepatitis C, so that was pretty major.

So all those led to the making of the record, but I think that because of the experiences, and also collaborating with Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey led to a different approach to writing, and really just different things to say as a result of that also.

JM: I know that Peter and Scott helped to write the songs. Anything else that was special that they brought to the album?

AE: Everything they brought was special. Because of the way that they kind of co-wrote the record with me, we really built the record together even though it was kind of my story sometimes. But it's also their stories, it's our stories, that make up the songs on the records. And because they are also in the band, it has more of a band feel than it did being produced by somebody. So, they were in the studio when we were cutting the record, they were there through every mix, when they mixed the record they were there for that. So, I think having them on board made me feel like I was just kind of making a record with two band members. It felt like a band. It felt very close — we were very familial.

JM: There are a lot of great songs on the new album. One that jumped out at me was "I Don't Want to Play Guitar Anymore." What's the story behind that song?

AE: That's the song that Peter brought initially. We all worked on it, but Peter brought it initially. Obviously, it's written in a dark period. But the way I related to it was it related to a period of time when I was very ill with hepatitis C. There was a period of time when I didn't play my guitar for a year. So I was thinking about those days, and how bleak they felt, and that if someone was to take away the ability to play guitar from me, what that would feel like, and the sense of loss that I would feel as a result of it. Like, when it says, "When there's no stories left to tell, at the end of everything," I think it's about, like, if someone were to take away that ability to tell those stories, write those songs, sing those songs and play them, it would be pretty difficult to find out who exactly you are.

JM: I really like your album The Boxing Mirror, and I'm a huge fan of The Velvet Underground. What was it like working with John Cale on that album?

AE: It was an amazing experience, because I love The Velvet Underground. That was my band when I was growing up, you know? I was really taken by how he had a lot of concern for the making of the record. It was the first record I made after I was really ill with hepatitis C. He really took his time with me, was very patient and also very caring. I think that we made a really interesting record. It's one of my favorites. I wish I could make it again, just because I feel better now. I wasn't feeling so great, but I think that's part of why that record's so special.

You know, John was just an amazing person to work with. The making of that record was interesting, because when I got to Los Angeles to make the record, we spent probably a week or two in the studio by ourselves. He would sit right across the piano from me, and I would play guitar and he would just kind of impressionistically start playing along with me. Some of those sessions were some of my favorite. I wish we had that on record. They were amazing times. It was an incredible record to make. John's one of my favorite people, and certainly one of my most revered musicians.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.