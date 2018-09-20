Jeff Moehlis: Band Alumni to Celebrate David Bowie in Ventura

David Bowie was one of the most important musical artists of his generation, and although he is no longer with us, his music lives on. A particularly special way to enjoy his music will be at "A Bowie Celebration" at the Majestic Ventura Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at which Bowie band alumni will revisit some of his best-known songs along with some deeper cuts.

Tickets are available by clicking here.



One of the band members for the show will be pianist Mike Garson, who performed more than 1,000 concerts with Bowie, more than any other person. Garson joined Bowie's band for the Ziggy Stardust tour and played on the Aladdin Sane, Diamond Dogs and Young Americans albums. He re-entered Bowie's orbit in the 1990s, and played on Bowie albums including Outside, Earthling and Reality. You can hear Garson's diverse piano skills on songs ranging from "Aladdin Sane" featuring his avant-garde solo, to "Young Americans" and its Philly soul splendor, to the frenetic "Battle for Britain (The Letter)."



Garson talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and some memories of his time with Bowie.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming show?

Mike Garson: I'm very excited about this band that I have. It has four alumni in it, people who worked with David in the last few years of touring: myself on piano, Carmine Rojas on bass — he played on Let's Dance, just a great bass player; Earl Slick, who's on lead guitar, who has been with us since '74 and rejoined us in 1999 — he's a great guitar player; and Mark Plati, who is also a guitarist — he produced the Earthling album and Hours, and he toured with us in '99 and 2000-01.

So we have all those guys, plus Bernard Fowler on vocals, who's the Rolling Stones' backup singer for 30 years; then we have Gaby Moreno from Guatamala — she's a powerhouse singer who sings the hell out of "Five Years," which is one of Bowie's great songs; and we have another singer, Joe Sumner, who's amazing — that's Sting's son. He sings a song that David never sang, that we recorded in 1973 called "Lady Grinning Soul." It's an amazing song. It's very high, in terms of the pitch. I think that's why David never sang it. But it's a great, great song.

So we have those three great singers, plus a great band. Earl Slick has a son who's a drummer, and so we're passing on down the generations. He's a great rock drummer. He studied with one of Bowie's drummers, Sterling Campbell. So we have him. Plus I'm doing the "Aladdin Sane" song, which made me kind of well-known when I recorded it with David in 1973. It became an important track, so we're doing that song. So I think they can expect a pretty good show. It's very authentic. The band sounds like what we sounded like when we backed David up. It's very exciting.

JM: What are your reflections on being a part of the legendary Ziggy Stardust tour?

MG: Life is a funny thing. Not knowing who David was or who the band was, it was like another gig for me until I realized that Davis was a renaissance man and a genius, and I started to get into it. But initially I just didn't know, because I was a musician that just got called to play on people's albums and do touring. I didn't know I was going to be running into one of the greatest rock musicians of the century. It was a great band back in the day, and of course the audiences went crazy.

And his music still holds up. The joy of doing these tours is everyone sings every song, you know? Even if it's a small audience or big, they're singing the songs, and that makes it worthwhile for me to do these tours.

JM: Can you give a bit of background on your piano solo on "Aladdin Sane," and what sort of guidance David gave you on what to play for that?

MG: He gave me great guidance, because I played a blues solo first and he said, "No," and then I played a Latin solo and he said, "No." Then he asked me to play avant-garde jazz, like I had told him that I was doing on the jazz scene in the '60s in New York. I said, "Really?" He said, "Absolutely." It was one take, and that's the one that's on the record. I never heard the track for 18 years.

JM: What did you think when you finally did listen to it?

MG: "Who is the crazy piano player?" You know, it was one of those things that was bigger than me. It had to do with the time, and the zeitgeist of the time, and what was in the air.

JM: David Bowie's musical style changed from album to album. Do you have a sense of where that impulse came from for him?

MG: I think because he was a true artist, not just a rock musician. Any great artist ... if you think of Miles Davis, the way he changed jazz. If you think of the way Beethoven's music evolved. I know my music — I've written over 5,000 pieces — has gone through unbelievable evolution, from the simplest pop to the most complex classical to a jazz piece to a fusion piece to anything. I think when a person is left to his own creative devices, and his own creative process, and not pressured by society to do what everybody wants, I think the music will come out. You sort of have to be able to get out of your own way. That's the best way I could put it.

JM: What was David Bowie like, not just as a visionary musician but as a person?

MG: Very, very warm. Very, very interested in people. He had a hilarious sense of humor. You know, you live on a bus for years together with a guy, and you're sleeping 6 feet away in these bunks, you become very close. He was a friend, and I still miss him. But he was very warm.

He let you be yourself, and that is something I can treasure for my whole life, because not every artist let's you be yourself. When I worked with him, especially when we did piano and vocal things alone as special events, it was a duet. It wasn't a pianist as the accompanist. We were working together. He never made you feel you were smaller. You were part of the unit of the group, and not too many artists that I've worked for have that kind of a mentality. He understood the energy connected with groups and people. And I'm thankful for that, for sure.

Click here for the full interview with Mike Garson.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.