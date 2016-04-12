Jeff Moehlis: Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats Bringing Funky Jazz to Velvet Jones

You might know Chad Smith as the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers — or from his hilarious drum off on The Tonight Show with lookalike Will Ferrell.

But he’s also a Bombastic Meatbat and will be performing as such at Velvet Jones on Friday night. Tickets are available at www.velvet-jones.com.

In Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, he is joined by keyboardist Ed Roth, guitarist Jeff Kollman and bassist Kevin Chown to give a funky brew with a jazz fusion edge.

You can hear them on their three albums, but this is a rare chance to catch them live in the 805. If you want to get the funk out, this is the show for you!

Smith took time out of his super-busy schedule to answer Noozhawk’s questions by email.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert in Santa Barbara?

Chad Smith: They can look forward to weird instrumental music played like we’re driving off a cliff.

JM: The Bombastic Meatbats have a funky fusion sound. What are your favorite fusion artists/bands/albums?

CS: I love Jeff Beck’s Wired and Blow By Blow. Spectrum by Billy Cobham. Return To Forever, to name a few.

JM: How do the Bombastic Meatbats songs typically come together?

CS: Our songs mostly come from the four of us jamming and improvising together in the Tiki Room at my house.

JM: I loved the drum off that you did with Will Ferrell on the Tonight Show. Can you tell us about your plans to continue the “rivalry?”

CS: Will Ferrell is an amazing drummer... I get lessons from him now.

JM: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. What are your reflections on that album?

CS: Blood Sugar is still my favorite Chili’s album.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

CS: Eat your Wheaties and stay in school.

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

CS: My immediate plan is to finish typing. Then concentrate on finishing up the new RHCP album. Then do a cool charity event with Will Ferrell April 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Then get ready to tour.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.