Jeff Moehlis: Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats Bringing Funky Jazz to Velvet Jones

The Red Hot Cili Peppers’s Chad Smith (left center) will perform with his funk-jazz fusion project, Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, at Velvet Jones Friday, April 15. Click to view larger
The Red Hot Cili Peppers’s Chad Smith (left center) will perform with his funk-jazz fusion project, Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, at Velvet Jones Friday, April 15. (Courtesy photo)
By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 12, 2016 | 11:50 a.m.

You might know Chad Smith as the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers — or from his hilarious drum off on The Tonight Show with lookalike Will Ferrell.

But he’s also a Bombastic Meatbat and will be performing as such at Velvet Jones on Friday night. Tickets are available at www.velvet-jones.com.

In Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbats, he is joined by keyboardist Ed Roth, guitarist Jeff Kollman and bassist Kevin Chown to give a funky brew with a jazz fusion edge.

You can hear them on their three albums, but this is a rare chance to catch them live in the 805. If you want to get the funk out, this is the show for you!

Smith took time out of his super-busy schedule to answer Noozhawk’s questions by email.

                                                                 •        •        •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert in Santa Barbara?

Chad Smith: They can look forward to weird instrumental music played like we’re driving off a cliff.

JM: The Bombastic Meatbats have a funky fusion sound. What are your favorite fusion artists/bands/albums?

CS: I love Jeff Beck’s Wired and Blow By Blow. Spectrum by Billy Cobham. Return To Forever, to name a few.

JM: How do the Bombastic Meatbats songs typically come together?

CS: Our songs mostly come from the four of us jamming and improvising together in the Tiki Room at my house.

JM: I loved the drum off that you did with Will Ferrell on the Tonight Show. Can you tell us about your plans to continue the “rivalry?”

CS: Will Ferrell is an amazing drummer... I get lessons from him now.

JM: This year marks the 25th anniversary of Blood Sugar Sex Magik. What are your reflections on that album?

CS: Blood Sugar is still my favorite Chili’s album.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

CS: Eat your Wheaties and stay in school.

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

CS: My immediate plan is to finish typing. Then concentrate on finishing up the new RHCP album. Then do a cool charity event with Will Ferrell April 29 at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. Then get ready to tour.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

