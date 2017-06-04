Jeff Moehlis: Commodore Country at the Chumash Casino Resort

With a catalog that ranges from "Three Times a Lady" to "Brick House" and visits many notable points in between, the Commodores were regulars in the charts from the mid-1970s until the mid-'80s.

You can relive the magic when they perform at the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday.

Formed in the late 1960s in Tuskegee, Ala., the Commodores toured with The Jackson 5 before finding their own songwriting voices. Their early music was super funky (e.g., "Machine Gun," "Slippery When Wet"), and later on they also became known for their ballads (e.g., "Easy," "Still") and smooth R&B (e.g., "Nightshift").

Drummer/singer Walter "Clyde" Orange has been part of the Commodores since the beginning of the band. He talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and the band's history.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert?

Walter "Clyde" Orange: What can the people look forward to? A good time [both laugh]. A real good time, because we get the people involved in what we're doing. Of course we bring all of our hit songs — you know, "Three Times a Lady", "Still" and end it all with "Brick House." We entertain the people. We bring the people into what we are doing. It's not one of those that you sit up and you stare and maybe want to do a hand-clap. We're going to get you involved. And before the night is over, we guarantee that everybody's going to know one another in that room. You're going to be connected. The people are going to be connected, and they're going to walk out scratching their heads, "What just happened? I've never seen you before." That's Commodore Country for you.

JM: Sounds great! I've been enjoying listening to your early albums. What was the vision of the band at the beginning? What were you guys going for?

WCO: When we first started, we wanted to be like The Beatles. How those four guys — how they made it, what they were doing, what was their concept. So we began by dressing alike — uniforms is what we called it. We always dressed alike. We had that unity theme about us. Today, we've kind of veered away — it's not so much everyone has to look alike, but it's a theme when you see the Commodores. We still have a Commodore theme about us.

And the type of music that we chose to play there at first — The Beatles, The Rolling Stones — that's the kind of music that we were doing. We did some artists like James Brown, we did Wilson Pickett and a host of other black artists. But basically we were looking at how do you stay together forever. Those songs that people can remember you by, that they can attach to you, that they will never forget you. And in scratching our heads and wondering, hoping and wishing, we came up with "Three Times a Lady," with "Still," with "Easy," with "Too Hot ta Trot" that was in a movie, and with "Brick House," that just playing around one day I started writing the words down and couldn't wait 'til I got to a tape recorder to put the idea down so I would not forget the rhythm that I had, starting with the little drum thing that I created — rat tat ta ta ta tat tat, tum t-t-t-tum tum tum ... . It was all magic.

JM: Lionel Richie was part of the band, but he hasn't been for decades now. What was it like working with him, when he was part of the band?

WCO: Well, we were like the Three Musketeers, even though there were six of us in the group. One for all and all for one. Because he was under the gun, just like we were under the gun. It was the six of us — Lionel Richie, Ron LaPread, Thomas McClary, Milan Williams, myself Walter Orange and William King. There's two of us left now — William King and Walter Orange. And we have J.D. Nicholas, who is an English chap. We have managed to carry this thing, and become what people expect from the Commodores when there were six, from the three of us. We take it to the stage.

We keep the same principles that we had back then, because those principles work. First of all, we love what we do. We love working with each other. We like it, we like being creative. People ask all the time, "When are you guys going to come out with another record?" I don't want to say those days are over — maybe so, maybe not. But today people want to hear those songs that made the Commodores who we were then and who we are today. And that is what we give them when we are in concert. We give them every last one of those songs. That 75 minutes of the 90-minute show, we jam them in there and people go wild. "You sound just like the record." Yes, we do, because we created them. Even though there are three members that are not there.

We have J.D. Nicholas singing two or three of those songs that Lionel sang, and I do the rest of them. Because I was there, I know how the story goes. I know how the song was created. I know the nuances of what made that song. And we deliver, in the vocals, in the backing vocals, the whole nine yards. We have five musicians behind us — they play, and they sing as well, all those backing vocals. So it's just like seeing the Commodores 25, 30 years ago. Same identical thing. Because we love what we do. We respect what we do. We honor what we do. We give all praises and thanks to God Almighty for keeping us here, helping us and keeping us together doing what we love to do.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.