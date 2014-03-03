Jeff Moehlis: Con Bro Chill Bringing the Party to Santa Barbara

Con Bro Chill's publicist describes the band as "LMFAO meets Cobra Starship," and even if that doesn't mean anything to you, you owe it to yourself to check out their infectious music and hilarious videos.

Start with their latest, "We Came to Party," then take your pick of "Partied Out" or "We Should Hang Out."

If these move you, scrounge up some neon clothes and get yourself to Velvet Jones on Thursday night, when the band brings the party to town; tickets are available by clicking here. Note that this is an all-ages show.

Still not convinced? Here are frontman (and professional lacrosse player) Connor Martin's email replies to Noozhawk's questions, with a little help from his brother and bandmate Sam.

Jeff Moehlis: Your tour is kicking off in Santa Barbara, which is great because Santa Barbara loves to party! Have you been here before?

Connor Martin: That is the TRUF. Ya, we've played Velvet Jones twice, so we're gearing up for the hat trick on Thursday. Hoping to see some maniacs out at the show dressed in neon.

JM: What can we look forward to at the show?

CM: Party times. Neon dance. Banging beats. Tasty vocals. Head banging. Man eagles. Costume changes. High kicks. Guitar and keytar shreds. Cod pieces. Crowd surfing. In the crowd dance partying. Boom towning. Explosions of happiness. You know, your basic CBC show ...

JM: Arcade Fire made headlines recently for requiring a dress code for people who go to their concerts. If you had a dress code for Con Bro Chill concerts, what would it be?

CM: You know we do that, too, right? Neon or bust. Well, we don't enforce, but there is heavy encouragement to our fans, the "Neon Army," to rock their most ridiculous neon outfits. Wearing something stupid and bright-colored lowers your inhibitions like nothing else in this world.

JM: Besides your own music (of course), what is the ultimate party music?

CM: Queen and Andrew WK and like David Guetta kind of dancey stuff accompanied by those classic sweet wedding songs. Right?

JM: Your videos are awesome! Are they as much fun to make as they are to watch?

CM: Ha, I wish! We do them all by ourselves, so it's a lot of work to get 'em done and finished the way we like 'em. The best part of the videos is they get people out to the shows dressed up and ready to rock out. That's what it's all about, partying and playing music with our fans.

JM: Where can I get a giant wearable balloon like you use in the video for "Partied Out"?

CM: In the Con Bro Chill Emporium! Those things are hilarious. Climbing in the balloon is a next level experience. When you finally pop your head out, you will laugh like you never have before.

JM: Connor, how do you juggle the parallel lives of being a professional lacrosse player and a musician?

CM: Pro Lax is a weekend gig in the summer, so staying in shape and touring kind of go together. Running the band, making videos and writing music are all fun things I can do while training and playing in the summer, so the real balance is finding gaps in the lax schedule to tour with the band. So far it's been great. I've carved out a cool little life for myself.

JM: Sam, you have an interesting resume of working with other artists. What have been some of the highlights for you?

Sam Martin: I think working with Max Martin and Adam Levine on "Daylight," my first placement, was a surreal couple days. Max Martin is a legend in writing and producing pop music, and to get to work with him was incredible. Also spending serious time writing with David Guetta and Ziggy Marley have been some of the best times of it all. Such legends, got some goosebumps writing with them.

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

CM: We're gonna finish this tour, make the next music video for our song "Party Animal," and then finish another EP we hope to release this year.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

CM: It's a long way to the top if you want to rock-'n'-roll. We always joke about that on the road when we play shows for 20 people, but it's not a lie. It's a hard industry, so make sure you're doing it because you love it and it's fun. Chances are it will not pay off financially. So get over that and start living!

JM: Where are you responding from?

CM: Portland, Ore. 'Bout to take off tomorrow for SoCal! See you at Velvet Jones on Thursday. Love life!

Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.