Jeff Moehlis: Crosby, Crosby & Crosby Coming to The Granada

David Crosby, who has been an important part of the musical and counter-cultural landscape for over 50 years, will be playing a solo concert at The Granada Theatre Tuesday, March 22. Tickets are available here.

Crosby was a founding member of The Byrds and contributed to hits including “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and “Eight Miles High,” which he co-wrote.

He then co-founded Crosby, Stills & Nash (and sometimes Young), writing or co-writing “Guinnevere,” “Almost Cut My Hair,” “Long Time Gone” and “Wooded Ships” and contributing vocals on such beloved songs as “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Teach Your Children,” “Our House” and “Woodstock.”

While he is best known for his work as a member of a group, Crosby also released the acclaimed 1971 solo album If I Could Only Remember My Name and several other solo albums, most recently 2014’s well-received Croz, not to mention two more solo albums that are currently in the works.

Crosby told Noozhawk a bit about the upcoming show and his life in music.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert at The Granada Theatre?

David Crosby: Solo acoustic is good for taking people on a little voyage. The words count — that's really the biggest advantage. The words really get through because there’s no lead guitars, there’s no drums, there’s nothing to get in the way.

That part I really love. I love being in a band, too, but I really like making the songs speak out and being able to communicate with people.

Then there's the fact that I get to sing a whole lot more songs than I do in a band setting, and I get to sing more obscure ones. I really love it.

I get to talk to the audience, I get to communicate with them. I get to take take them on a trip. I have a whole long history to work with, from The Byrds on up — Crosby, Stills & Nash; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; CPR; Crosby Nash; solo stuff. I’ve got a whole lot of material to work with.

JM: I notice that you’ve been posting an email address, [email protected], where people at the concert can send you questions. Is that something you’ll do here in Santa Barbara also?

DC: Yeah. There’s no guarantee I’ll answer them at the show you’re at, but there’s a chance I might. I do get some pretty interesting ones, I’ll say that.

JM: So here’s a follow-up. What are some of the weirder questions that people have asked?

DC: There’s one guy that sent me probably 20 messages on there, and no question [laughs]. He just ranted on and on and on and on and on and on and on. But he never did manage to get to a question.

Some of them are just simple and funny: “How did you get that beautiful moustache?” Well, it just appeared on my lip [laughs]. You wake up and it’s there.

Some of them are people that are actually asking you something serious, and then I try to answer them.



JM: You have a strong Santa Barbara connections.

DC: [laughs] Oh yeah.

JM: Could you tell us a bit about your Santa Barbara memories, from when you were younger?

DC: I moved here in about 5th grade, and I lived first in Carpinteria, I think. I went to school at Crane School in Montecito, and then I went to Cate School down in Carpinteria, then I went to Santa Barbara High.

I graduated from Santa Barbara High, and I did one year at Santa Barbara City College, which was a joy, so I lived there for a really long time, and pretty much grew up there, and I love it there.

Now I live up in Santa Ynez, right over the hill.

JM: You might find it hard to believe but your first solo album is now 45 years old. What are your reflections on that particular album?

DC: You know, it was a joy, that record. It was a very tough time in my life, and that record kept me alive.

My girlfriend [Christine Hinton] had been killed in a car wreck, and I was pretty depressed. I had just finished Déjà Vu with the four of us, and I was having a hard time, and I didn’t know where to go or what to do, other than stay in the studio, which was the only place where I knew what I was doing.

It kept me alive. It gave me something to do. I knew what I was doing, and that made it good for me, and the record came out pretty great.

JM: How is your approach to songwriting different now from back then, say when you were doing your first solo album or the early albums with CSN?

DC: I think mostly just that I pay more attention to it — I take it more seriously.

Back then I would just accept the fact that a song would come and would be really grateful for it and enjoy working on it, but now I make a real effort to work everyday on trying to get it to work.

JM: Youre one of the few artists that performed at three of the watershed concerts of the ’60s: the Monterey Pop Festival, Woodstock, Altamont. Why do you think those events are still holding so much fascination for us all almost 50 years later?

DC: Well, they were big and adventuresome concerts.

You know, they get larger with age. Things kind of aggrandize themselves as you move away from them in time — they get larger. They assume legendary proportions.

At least Woodstock was a lot of fun.

I have trouble remembering everything. I can’t imagine why.

The full interview with David Crosby is available here.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.