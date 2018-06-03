Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Day of the (Flaming) Lips

The Flaming Lips and Tame Impala close out the Santa Barbara Bowl season

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 8, 2013 | 1:11 p.m.

What a way to start a concert!

At the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday night, as the band played the theme from John Carpenter's movie Halloween, singer Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips climbed up onto a platform decorated with a Medusa-worthy tangle of LED rope lights, emerging from what looked like a giant shower cap to be seen to be wearing a blonde wig and a white prom dress. He picked up a bouquet of roses, then a girl dressed as Miley Cyrus from the MTV Video Music Awards came out on the shoulders of a man in a bear suit and dramatically dumped a bucket of fake blood onto Coyne in a whacked-out homage to the famous scene from the film Carrie.

At this point, red confetti and a couple dozen giant red balloons shot out into the audience, while the music from Halloween continued to blast from the stage.

The Flaming Lips had arrived, in a way befitting the night after Halloween and with the Bowl decorated for Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. Later, Coyne commented, "It's a great wicked f***ing pleasure to be here and do this. ... We kind of like to dress up anyway, so we don't need too much of an excuse. And it looks like some of you guys are the same way."

The rest of their concert included more theatrics, such as a dancing Gumby during the song "The W.A.N.D." and Coyne somewhat creepily holding a baby doll during "Look ... The Sun Is Rising." The latter was the first of several songs from their new album, The Terror, the bleakest of the band's career and certainly not my favorite of the band's oeuvre — that would be the madcap alt rock from their Transmissions of the Satellite Heart era that I enjoyed in my younger years, and which was sadly not on the program.

But I do realize that life goes fast, and it's hard to make the good things last, which brings me to the show-closing stunning performance of their hit "Do You Realize??," a profound meditation on the inevitability of death housed in a catchy melody.

The evening began with an enjoyable set by the Ventura-based band Rey Fresco, followed by an energetic performance by Aztec dancers in the pit of the Bowl.

Then came Tame Impala, who blew it up with their fuzzy, phased and flanged guitar-driven songs. Highlights included the brilliant "Desire Be Desire Go," and the Black Sabbath meets Syd Barrett meets Blue Cheer stomp of "Elephant," which morphed into a psych funk cover of Michael Jackson's "Thriller.  Plus, throughout their set there was a screen showing cool low-resolution geometric patterns sync'd to Kevin Parker's guitar.

For a special treat, Coyne — in a pre-Carrie green lizard onesie — joined in to sing The Flaming Lips' "Are You a Hypnotist??"

The pair of performances by The Flaming Lips and Tame Impala was a trippy way to close out a fine Santa Barbara Bowl season, which included concerts by New Order (with opening set by Johnny Marr), Sigur Ros, Sting, Robert Plant, Belle and Sebastian, Steely Dan, Heart, The Postal Service, fun., The Lumineers, Depeche Mode, The Avett Brothers, Atoms for Peace, and more. Until next year ...

Setlist for Tame Impala

Endors Toi
Solitude Is Bliss
Why Won't They Talk to Me?
Desire Be Desire Go
Mind Mischief
Half Full Glass of Wine
Why Won't You Make Up Your Mind?
Elephant, including Thriller (Michael Jackson cover)
Be Above It
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
Are You a Hypnotist?? (The Flaming Lips cover, with Wayne Coyne singing)
Apocalypse Dreams

Setlist for The Flaming Lips

Halloween Theme (John Carpenter cover)
The W.A.N.D.
Virgo Self-Esteem Broadcast
Silver Trembling Hands
Look ... The Sun Is Rising
The Terror
Race for the Prize
Try to Explain
Butterfly, How Long It Takes to Die
Turning Violent
A Spoonful Weighs a Ton
Do You Realize??

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 