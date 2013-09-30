Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Depeche Mode Brings It Home

The band performs a stellar show at the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 30, 2013 | 9:10 a.m.

To me, the highlight of Depeche Mode's concert last Tuesday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl was Martin Gore's moving performance of "But Not Tonight."

Gore, the band's songwriter who now happens to live in Santa Barbara and can often be seen out on the town, took the spotlight for this song, just accompanied by piano. When he sang "I haven't felt so alive in years," it truly felt like the song was written for that very night, for his now-hometown crowd.

Then, in an amazing moment after Gore finished, the crowd spontaneously starting singing the outro back to him, in loving appreciation of the man and the music. The same thing happened after Gore sang "Home" at the beginning of the encore.

Of course, the song "But Not Tonight" is actually more than 25 years old, being part of the band's vast catalog of dark-edged synth pop and alt rock nuggets. But the crowd's response to that song and others made it clear that their music from that era still resonates after all those years.

For most of the night, Gore yielded the spotlight to singer David Gahan, whose rich baritone was coupled with slinky rock star moves, many of them unapologetically feminine, that could leave no one questioning his sex symbol status. The other longtime band member, Andy Fletcher, mostly stayed in the background behind his keyboard.

Not surprisingly, the biggest response from the crowd was to the singles from their brilliant 1990 album Violator, namely "Policy of Truth," the personal fave "Enjoy the Silence" and "Personal Jesus," which started slow before hitting its familiar electro-blues stomp. "Reach out and touch faith!"

The band played other songs from their heyday, including "Black Celebration," "A Question of Time," "Shake the Disease" and the show-closer "Never Let Me Down Again." But instead of fully embracing the nostalgia-only route, they also played much of their fine new album Delta Machine, including show-openers "Welcome to My World" and "Angel."

Mention must also be made of the inspired staging, including arty Anton Corbijn films projected behind the band and lots of flashing lights synced to the music.

The only real disappointment of the evening was that the opening band, Crystal Castles, went on a half-hour before many people expected, myself included. My ticket said the show started at 7 p.m., so why did they go on at 6:30 p.m.? Sorry, all I'm able to say is that they sounded good as I walked up the hill after getting frisked and having my ticket scanned.

Fortunately, Depeche Mode more than made up for this unfortunate question of time with a stellar show.

Setlist

Welcome to My World
Angel
Walking in My Shoes
Precious
Black Celebration
Policy of Truth
Should Be Higher
Barrel of a Gun
The Child Inside (sung by Gore)
But Not Tonight (sung by Gore)
Heaven
Soothe My Soul
A Pain That I'm Used To
A Question of Time
Enjoy the Silence
Personal Jesus

Encore

Home (sung by Gore)
Shake the Disease (sung by Gore)
Never Let Me Down Again

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 