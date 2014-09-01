Jeff Moehlis: Drumming Up Good Vibes with Airto

Airto Moreira is widely regarded as one of the greatest living percussionists. He is probably best known for playing on several groundbreaking jazz fusion albums, including Miles Davis' Bitches Brew, Weather Report's first album and the first two Return to Forever albums. He has also contributed to recordings with Cannonball Adderley, Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, John McLaughlin, Al Di Meola, Keith Jarrett, Stanley Clarke, Stan Getz, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Mickey Hart, his wife, Flora Purim, and many others. Add to all this a couple dozen solo albums and numerous live performances, and you can begin to appreciate the mark that Airto has left on music.

Airto will be returning to his former hometown of Santa Barbara on Thursday for a performance at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club with the musical collective Eyedentity, which includes his daughter Diana and his son-in-law Krishna Booker. More information on this event is available by clicking here.

He talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and his amazing career in music. The full interview, including much more on Davis, Weather Report, Return to Forever, Simon and living in Santa Barbara, is available by clicking here.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at this upcoming show?

Airto Moreira: Fun music. Fun live music. Also, musicians playing together and feeling good about each other. The unity is very strong. I'm going to be featured playing with Eyedentity. Also, my daughter Diana, she's going to be singing, and she plays a little percussion. We play real close to each other, which is great.

The energy of the whole thing is very positive, and so people can expect that. Whoever's feeling good, they're going to feel very good. And if you don't feel very good, then you will.

JM: You mentioned that your daughter will be performing. Did you encourage her to pursue music, or was it inevitable that it would happen?

AM: It was inevitable. She always loved music, and she used to travel with us all over Europe and Japan, and she always sang one or two songs. So she learned pretty early in life how to face an audience without getting sick [laughs]. You know what I mean, right? Because a lot of people, they think, "Oh, I could do that, I would love to do that." Then all of a sudden you're in front of 60,000 people or much more, and then you go, "Oh crap, you mean I'm going to have to sing in front of all of these people?" I think she learned that real well.

JM: I remember seeing you perform two years ago at a benefit concert for the TRAP organization. You did an invocation with a pandeiro and your voice. To me it felt like that was much more than just a performance. It was much deeper than that. That leads me to the question, what are your views on the spiritual dimension of music?

AM: The spiritual dimension of music, it's present in all music, in all kinds of music. Every music style, and every band, and every performance, we have our own energy when we play. We are helped by the spirituality. We don't have to think about it, because the spirituality is there to help us, and also to help the people to be in touch with everything. It actually is the main energy in music, especially live music, the spirituality of it.

They decided to call music "world music," I remember that. They tried to separate things. OK, this is from Ghana, and this is from Brazil, and this is from Holland. It was a big thing. All of a sudden, nobody really understood what they were saying. They were just talking about music, world music. And now, of course, nobody even knows if it's "world music" or not, and I prefer it like that. Because then all you have to do, or all I have to do, is walk onstage and play, and enjoy it. I don't have to smile, or if I smile it's because I liked something and so on and so on. Everybody in the band is like that.

That's the spirituality of music.

There are two states of mind that we have. One is in touch with that spirituality, and the other one, it isn't. There are a lot of things, like people work different jobs at the bank or a salesperson or they are the pilot of a jet, and whatever they do. We all have that energy with us, and that is the spiritual energy. And that is one thing I love the most about music.

JM: I have to ask you about Miles Davis.

AM: Who, who? [laughs]

JM: Exactly [laughs]. What did you learn about music from playing with Miles?

AM: [long pause] Well, one thing is that less is more. Not more and less, or more is less. The less you play, the more people are going to listen to you. And also, when you play, open your eyes and look at everybody in the band. Be in touch, don't close your eyes and crash, you know. Because when we close our eyes, we can crash very easily, because we don't know where the thing is going, especially that kind of music at that time.

JM: A question about the future. What are your plans for the near future? Is the show coming up in Santa Barbara part of a bigger tour? Do you have plans to record anything else?

AM: We have about four or five concerts. And another recording, yes. You know, we could record, but recording for me is something, it's not that it is very serious, but it's something that's got to be right. Everything, all the sounds, they've got to be right. A lot of people record these days, especially live music, they just go "boom" and they go, "OK, we've got a new album." It's not like that. I'm still old-fashioned when it comes to music. It's very serious. It's my life.

When you ask me if I have any plans, and what am I going to be doing, and what is going to be happening, you know, my plan really is I want to stay alive enough time to play some more, and keep playing music.

That's that. I am just like anybody else. When we get older — I'm not too old, but I'm 73 — when I think about, "OK, what did I do in my life?" it's pretty incredible. Everything that I have done, it's like, "Whoa! Just the plane trips. Going to Europe, coming back over here for two days, then going to France and coming back here, and then it's like, "Oh my God." But, so far so good. I don't want to slow down too much. But I don't want to be traveling, especially traveling the way I was for such a long time, because it's already a toll on me. I'm not Superman. I'm just a Brazilian percussionist.

That's what I am.

