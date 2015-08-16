Jeff Moehlis: With an Unbroken Spirit, Eddie Tuduri Shares Inspiration for Life and Music

Advice

Eddie Tuduri's Broken Neck and Unbroken Spirit Drummer and founder of The Rhythmic Arts Project talks about benefit concert on Friday by Jeff Moehlis

There are many things that are great about Eddie Tuduri, including his career as a drummer, which had him touring and/or recording with Rick Nelson, Jim Messina, Steve Perry, Dr. John, Ike Turner, The Beach Boys, Johnny Rivers, Delaney Bramlett, Bobby Whitlock and many other artists.

But, most important, he is a great human being, who, after breaking his neck in a body-surfing accident, has devoted his boundless energy to The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP). The local program with a global reach “educates individuals with intellectual and developmental differences, as well as children in typical preschools.

TRAP’s unique methodology “encompasses rhythm as a modality to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing and arithmetic.”

This Friday, an incredible lineup of musicians — including Tuduri, Airto Moreira, Tamara and Bill Champlin, Táta Vega and the band Pockets — will be playing an intimate benefit concert for TRAP at the Hill-Carrillo Adobe in downtown Santa Barbara.

Tuduri talked to Noozhawk about TRAP, and how breaking his neck changed his life. Click here to read the full interview, which includes a lot more about TRAP and Tuduri’s drumming career.

Jeff Moehlis: Can you tell us what’s new with TRAP?

Eddie Tuduri: The problem has always been trying to identify what The Rhythmic Arts Project is. When people ask me, “What is TRAP? What do you do?,” the short answer is I include people. It’s vague, but it’s the truth.

We have an educational program that deals with reading, writing and arithmetic, creative thinking, and many social skills that are necessary for folks who have intellectual differences or developmental differences. So it isn’t a drum program, or music therapy, and it certainly isn’t a drum circle.

In the past couple of years, we are more identified with the educational value of the program. There’s a new book that I wrote with five teachers in Ecuador. I’m going back to Quito in November to release it; we’re doing a release of the book there at the American International School.

Also, that I’m working with such highly regarded teachers lends so much more credibility to the program. My past certainly isn’t in early childhood development, nor is it in intellectual disabilities, although I’ve gotten nearly 20 years in now.

There isn’t really any accreditation on my part, so by surrounding myself with smarter people than I, the program is finally beginning to shine. People in the realm of education are really paying attention.

JM: The first time I heard you talk about TRAP, I was shocked when you started off by saying “Thank God for my broken neck.” That’s a very surprising thing to hear. Can you fill us in on what happened and how that changed your life’s direction?

ET: Sure. You know, I’m a lifelong career musician. I’ve played drums my whole life. That’s what I did.

But charity has always been a great part of that. I worked with Save The Children in the 1970s and throughout the ’80s. Around 1985 I founded the Musicians for UNICEF, and that lasted until ’92. We had over 300 players involved.

So, in ’97, while body surfing here at the safest beach in the world, I hit a seemingly angry wave about 20 yards out. It pounded me into the ocean bottom, and I heard a big crack and then nothing.

It’s very difficult ... words pale the experience, but suffice to say that I was three feet under water and totally paralyzed, and there wasn’t anyone there and I was 20 yards out.

I felt my energy drifting in one direction and my body floating in another. It was like floating in God’s hot tub, that’s what I felt. I felt warm and I felt this overwhelming sense of unconditional love. I was unafraid. There was absolutely no pain because I was totally paralyzed from the neck down.

So I knew to let go. I had to open my mouth and let the water in, so I could discard this cage and continue on this seemingly beautiful journey.

The first thing I thought, honestly, was “That’ll suck. I have to drown.” Then I thought, “How silly,” and I immediately opened my mouth wide to let the water in. When I did that, I felt lifted from the bottom, and when I opened my mouth to let the water in I got a mouthful of air.

I was gently placed at the shore, where the lifeguard with the most seniority on the Central Coast happened to be on duty, and made sure no one touched me. He put a few surfboards up, and called the paramedics. The paramedic showed up — he happened to have the most seniority on the Central Coast. He handled me perfectly to the ambulance, and then, of course, into the hospital. On a Saturday.

They rolled me right into Dr. (Scott) Conner, who certainly in my opinion was the most talented neurosurgeon on the Central Coast, who said, “Yeah, I’ll take this guy.”

At the risk of sounding spiritual, I guess, it was divinely guided from the moment my neck snapped. I was never afraid.

When I woke up in the ICU, I looked around and then I remembered what happened. It was like a six-hour operation. I looked around and thought, “OK, I’m totally paralyzed.” The first thing I thought was, “Oh boy, I’m a drummer. What will I do?”

And the first emotion that came over me was “Whew, am I glad that’s over with.” Not the drumming, the music business.

You know, I mean, the struggle — and I did pretty well, but it was “When’s the next tour, the next record date, the next gig?” I'm very grateful. The people who are in my life and who have been in my life the last 18 years — Sept. 6 it’ll be 18 years — those folks, I never would’ve met them. I never would’ve been in their presence, included in their world.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s been some hard times in the past 18 years trying to make the ends meet, and the different people I had to work with who didn’t work out for one reason or another.

But as a whole, it’s been a real blessing, every day. Every day.

I might’ve looked at it at one time as having gone wrong, but none of that amounts to a pile of beans compared with everything that’s gone right. Touching thousands of people in the world, every day, somewhere. You know, and I get letters and I get videos from everywhere from Thailand to Canada to Australia to Spain.

Now it looks like I may go to Malaysia before the year is out. I’m going back to South America in November. We have new programs in Northern California, in Florida, back in New York State.

It’s just great.

Click here to read the full interview with Eddie Tuduri, who performs at 4 p.m. Friday with Airto Moreira, Tamara and Bill Champlin, Táta Vega, and the band Pockets. The intimate benefit concert for TRAP is at the Hill-Carrillo Adobe, 15 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. An auction will include some amazing items.

Reservations for the show are highly recommended. Click here for more information, or call 805.962.1442.

Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.