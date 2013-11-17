Jeff Moehlis: Ever the Showman, Alice Cooper Concert to Pay Tribute to Four Dead, Drunk Friends

Godfather of Shock Rock talks to Noozhawk about the facts and fictions of his career, Lou Reed and advice for aspiring musicians

In one of the more memorable scenes from the 1992 movie Wayne's World, Wayne and Garth get to hang out backstage with Alice Cooper, to which they respond by bowing down and telling him, "We're not worthy! We're not worthy!"

Cooper commands such respect — fictional or otherwise — both for his music and pioneering dark theatrics involving guillotines, snakes, twisted makeup, and much more. His efforts have earned him the honorary (or is it dishonorary?) title of the "Godfather of Shock Rock," plus well-deserved election to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Alice Cooper saga began in the late 1960s when the band, at that time itself called Alice Cooper, released the psychedelic-tinged album Pretties For You, which Frank Zappa reportedly agreed to produce to get the band to leave his house. Early notoriety came when Alice Cooper, the singer, threw a live chicken from the stage which was subsequently attacked and killed by the audience, an incident exaggerated by the media. The classic Alice Cooper sound was born when producer Bob Ezrin came on board, and the band's profile grew with hits like "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out," and "No More Mr. Nice Guy."

Alice Cooper, the singer, launched a successful solo career with his 1975 album Welcome to My Nightmare, and since that time he has released multiple albums and played countless concerts that push the boundaries of what a rock 'n' roll show can be.

Alice Cooper will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort on Thursday. Click here to purchase tickets online. He took time out of his busy schedule for a quick phone call with Noozhawk. Click here for the full interview, which also also includes Cooper's reminiscences on the recently departed Lou Reed and advice to aspiring musicians.

• • •

Alice Cooper: Hey, Jeff.

Jeff Moehlis: Hi, Alice. Thanks for doing this.

AC: Oh, no problem. I've got a show tonight in ... Where are we? Nebraska somewhere.

JM: It's probably hard to keep track of where you are, right?

AC: It really is. This is like our 84th show of this tour around the world. We've only got about 15 or 16 left.

JM: I'm glad you're going to make it out here to Santa Barbara. What can we look forward to at the upcoming show?

AC: Every show of ours we take in a different direction. It's always going to be hard rock. I mean, that's what Alice is. We're Detroit rock. And then you add the Alice character, and you add the theatrics. We do it differently every time, but it's always going to be a hard rock band. I put a lot of emphasis on the music, and I always let the theatrics follow the lyrics.

So this one, when we put it together, it ended up being in three parts. It sort of starts out as "Glam Alice." You know, when we first started, we were totally glam. I mean, that's how a lot of the shock rock thing and the glam rock thing got started. People didn't know what to think of us, you know? Here we are (called) Alice Cooper, and the make-up and the whole thing like that. So we decided to go there for the beginning of the show, for the first seven or eight songs.

Then it goes to the "Nightmare Alice," which is the other thing that Alice is really known for. The theatrical, dark kind of Alice, with the straightjackets and the guillotines and the snakes, and the whole thing.

Then I end up, after they cut my head off, I end up in the graveyard of the Hollywood Vampires, that used to be my drinking club in L.A. It was myself, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Keith Moon — all the guys who were the drinkers. We all met every night and drank. It's kind of a tribute to all my dead, drunk friends. We do four covers. We do a Jim Morrison song, we do a Keith Moon song — well, a Who song, because we throw John Entwistle in there, too. He was another one of the guys. John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix. Which is something I've never done before, and I always like to do things that I've never done. So doing a tribute to four of my dead, drunk friends is kind of appropriate for me.

Then we finish up with three of the biggest hits at the very end, you know, "I'm Eighteen," "Poison," "School's Out." At the end of the show, they think nothing else is happening. We couldn't do anything else. And then they get hit with the weather balloons full of confetti and the streamers from the ceilings. So it ends up being a gigantic party at the end.

JM: Awesome! You mentioned the guillotine and stuff like that. Why do you think that people are so drawn to the sort of thing, the macabre?

AC: I think that it's now traditional. I think that it's tradition. At the beginning people were shocked by it. And I think, now, you can't really shock an audience anymore. I think they're shock-proof. CNN is more shocking than anything that (Marilyn) Manson or I or Slipknot can do. Now, they expect Alice to do the guillotine. They expect the straightjacket. They expect the insane nurse and the drama that goes on with Alice. So they know it's not just going to be a

straight-up rock 'n' roll show. It's going to be a traditional Alice Cooper show.

And I think that people are finally starting understanding, in the last 10, 15 years, the sense of humor behind Alice Cooper. For a long time it was just all scary, and hard rock, and anthems, and people got all that. But I think they've started to get the sense of humor behind it.

JM: Do you want to set the record straight on anything? Something that always annoys you, or misconceptions about you?

AC: Well, there has never, ever been anything Satanic about Alice Cooper. I'm the Prodigal Son. I came from a Christian background, my dad was a pastor, my grandfather was an evangelist. I went away from the church, and came back to the church. I'm still playing the character Alice Cooper, but it's been a character that I've created for 45 years. Hopefully, 20 or 30 years from now somebody will still be playing Alice Cooper.

JM: I was going to start off the interview by saying "I'm not worthy, I'm not worthy!" (Cooper laughs) But I figure you hear that too much already.

AC: Well, mostly at airports (laughs).

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.