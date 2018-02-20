Jeff Moehlis: Catch Former Genesis Guitarist Steve Hackett in San Luis Obispo

In prog-rock circles, guitarist Steve Hackett is revered for his time in Genesis, from the 1971 album Nursery Cryme to 1976's Wind & Wuthering. His tenure included the recordings of classic Genesis songs such as "The Musical Box," "Dancing with the Moonlit Knight," "Firth of Fifth" and "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway."

During this period, he also innovated the two-handed tapping guitar technique, which was widely used by Eddie Van Halen and other guitar shredders in the 1980s and beyond. Hackett also has recorded several dozen solo albums, from 1975's Voyage of the Acolyte to last year's The Night Siren, and was one of the guitar heroes, along with Steve Howe, in the short-lived band GTR.



Hackett will be performing at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Friday. He talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and his memories from the Genesis years.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at your upcoming show?

Steve Hackett: We do a mixture of things. There are at least three bands that I've been involved with. Well, there have been various incarnations of my own band, of course. There's no such thing as a solo album. It's always teams that do this stuff. But then, as regards to bona fide bands, it's Genesis and it's GTR. Most of the set will be divided into solo stuff and Genesis, but somewhere along the line we will do the one and only hit single by GTR, which is "When the Heart Rules the Mind." We play that as well.

JM: You joined Genesis for the Nursery Cryme album. Looking back, what are your reflections on that album?

SH: It was an interesting album, wasn't it? It was the first time I was working with a band. Really, a lot of things were coming to pass that I'd dreamed about for a very long time. It was really the first professional band that I was working with, the first fully professional, although I'd done an album with Quiet World before that to gain some recording experience. This was the first time I was out there doing gigs, and doing gigs regularly. The first thing we did was a sell-out tour, because ticket prices were kept extraordinarily low, and we were touring with the rest of the Charisma label. So, for the price of a sandwich you could go and see three bands. So we sold out in town halls throughout England and Scotland, all about that same year of Nursery Cryme.

So Nursery Cryme, yes, stories about strange plants like "The Return of the Giant Hogweed" that we did as a kind of a spoof of a horror film. That was the idea. Pete [Gabriel] had the idea of the hogweed, and I said, "Why don't we call it 'The Return of'?" We had the Hogweed Youth Movement and all that for a while, with T-shirts made up and all this kind of stuff. Yeah, a lot of very obscure stuff, deliberately obscure. I think as obscurantist in its own way lyrically as Hermann Hesse was as an author. But that's OK. We were allowed to do that. We were encouraged to be as original as possible.

JM: What sort of memories do you have from the early U.S. tours?

SH: It was either '72 or '73, but I remember playing on a bill where we were doing a couple of shows with Lou Reed, and fights were breaking out in the audience between those people who wanted to see Lou Reed and didn't want to see us at all, trying to shout us down onstage. But we had our supporters. It was getting pretty violent among the audiences in certain places. But, you know, that's the way things were back in the day. Strange things.

Those early shows, I think, people didn't always get it. You know, we weren't straight-ahead rock 'n' roll. We weren't a boogie band. We had lots of moments of quiet, reflective stuff with 12-string guitars tinkling away, before it went loud. I think that with Genesis music, there's dynamics — the loud-soft stuff. I think gradually we had less quiet moments and more loud moments in order to bludgeon audiences into submission. Generally speaking, it was better to be doing full-on stuff. So I think that we became more dramatic with time. We realized that we had to cater to that. You went acoustic at your peril at that time.

JM: The arrangements of some of the old Genesis songs always amaze me, say "The Musical Box" or "Dancing with the Moonlit Knight," which are epic songs with multiple parts. How did the arrangements typically come together? Was it a group activity?

SH: The song "The Musical Box" was actually written before I joined, but then I added guitar parts. I joined on the basis that when I played guitar parts on top of stuff, I was considered to be a full writer with the band. So that suited me fine. It meant that I could come up with melody lines on top of existing sequences, or I could contribute riffs and whole songs myself if necessary, which came later. But that was the story with "The Musical Box." I thought, "The song is called 'Musical Box,' but no one is quite making the sound of a musical box." So the high little tinkly things — I thought that was my job to do. So I used vari-speed for that.

"Dancing with the Moonlit Knight" I think is a very textural song, something that takes the pan-genre approach from Scottish plainsong through to the influence of Edward Elgar, and then it goes into something that I might best describe as fusion or collision, as it becomes practically Mozartian but with drums that might belong more to Buddy Rich and a big band. So all of those influences plus the mighty mellotron afforded the ability to become a choir one moment, an orchestra the next, and do the most unlikely things. Sometimes guitar lines would substitute for brass sections. Nothing new with that — the (Rolling) Stones were already doing that. But that's part of it. So it's a big mixture of things.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.