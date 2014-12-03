Jeff Moehlis: Get Funkifized with Tower of Power

Tower of Power has been blowing the roof off concert venues for over four decades with their horn-driven funk and soul music, and we have a chance to see them do so here in Santa Barbara when they play at the Granada Theatre on Saturday night.

Tickets are available by clicking here.

Tower of Power's axis -— Emilio Castillo (tenor sax) and Stephen "Doc" Kupka (baritone sax) — first joined forces way back in 1968, and together they co-wrote most of the band's songs, including funk workouts like "What Is Hip?" and "You Got to Funkifize" and soulful ballads like "Time Will Tell" and "So Very Hard to Go." In addition to giving us their own hits, the Tower of Power horn section has appeared on recordings by numerous artists over the years, including Little Feat, Elton John, Huey Lewis and the News, Aerosmith and many others.

Castillo talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming concert and a bit of the band's long history. The full interview is available here by clicking here.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at the upcoming show?

Emilio Castillo: It's a Tower of Power show, and most people who come to Tower of Power know what to expect. It's a high-energy show, a lot of up-tempo original soul music and a lot of emotional heart-wrenching ballads. Obviously the horn section is very prominent in the band, and we have one of the funkiest rhythm sections in the business today.

I think the real surprise for people this year is going to be our new singer, Ray Greene. He started at the beginning of the year this year, and is just amazing. People are receiving him so well, and it's so exciting that he sings so great. That, to me, will be the biggest thing about the show this time.

JM: How did you find Ray Greene?

EC: We did an all-out search over the Internet, put word out through all the social media. We had a form for people to fill out giving us basic info about themselves. We asked for YouTube videos and mp3s and references. Ray, I found out about through a guitar player I know. He sent me an email that said, "I hear you're looking for a singer. You need to check out this guy Ray Greene." He sent me a YouTube link. I was impressed with it, but then I was looking on the side at the other videos, and there were several with him in it. And there was one in particular where he was really, really exciting and soulful. I could tell he had the range, he had the look, seemed like a very personable guy from the stage, and so I told him to give him my info and give me his. When I met him on the phone, he was just really humble and respectful. So we wound up inviting him down to audition.

What happened was the day that he was going to audition, it was at a soundcheck we were doing in New Jersey, and our singer had at the last minute told us that he couldn't do the gig, that he took another gig somewhere. We were kind of left in the lurch, and I told the guys, "I've got a good feeling about this guy Ray Greene. What if we just call him and tell him to learn six more songs and have him do the gig tonight?" They all agreed. They all had a good feeling about him, too. And he did the gig that night. We had never even met [laughs].

That was the first time we met him in person, that night. And he killed it. We knew that night that he was the guy we wanted. Then over the next couple of months we tried several other singers and did some talking back and forth with Ray, and he consented to come into the band and we're very happy about that.

JM: I find it amazing that you and Doc have been musical partners for so long, since 1968, and of course you co-wrote so many of the Tower of Power songs together. Can you describe the chemistry that you two share with each other?

EC: Well, for one thing, when I met him it was immediately evident to me that he was a real character. He was really the first hippie that I ever knew. He was a real character, in a really soulful way, too.

He had a real passion for soul music, and he was impressed with our band. I offered him an audition, and he came and he auditioned and everybody liked him immediately. My dad — I was a teenager living at home — my dad actually called me into the house and said, "Hire this guy. He's got something." I said, "He does, huh?" And I hired him that day. It was immediately clear that we had the same passion for soul music. We've been close friends ever since.

JM: Can you tell me how the song "You Got to Funkifize" came together?

EC: Doc came up with the title. We knew immediately that we were going to write that song and what it was going to be like. I remember we had just written it, and we were in this car — me and Doc — and in the backseat was Skip Mesquite, our sax player at the time. We were talking about the song. We said, "We wrote this song called 'You Got to Funkifize.'" And he goes, "Funkifize? What kind of word is that?!" I started to sing it, and when he heard me singing it he realized how soulful it was. "God, you guys did it again." He was kind of upset about that. We just knew it was going to be a song about dancing and playing soul music. It's an exciting tune.

JM: Same question for a different song. How did "What Is Hip?" come together?

EC: "What Is Hip?" is another one that was Doc's concept. He said, "I want a song called 'What Is Hip?" And I said, "What do you mean, 'What Is Hip?'" He goes, "You know, everybody's trying to be hip, but as soon as you do something that's hip, within a matter of days it's not hip anymore. So I want to write a song called 'What Is Hip?' Is it growing your hair long? Is it bell-bottom pants? Is it hanging out with a guru? Is it smoking pot? You can't really be hip because hip is elusive — once you get it, it's gone." I was like, "Yeah, that's cool." So we sat down. The tune just kind of came out.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.