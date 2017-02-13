Jeff Moehlis: Get Jiggy with The Chieftains

The Chieftains have been thrilling audiences with traditional Irish music and collaborations with artists from other musical worlds for an amazing 55 years, with Paddy Moloney on uilleann pipes, tin whistle and amusing banter for the whole time.

The band is filled out by longtime band members Kevin Conneff (bodhran, vocals) and Matt Molloy (flute), with plenty of young talent along for the ride. They will make a stop at the Granada Theatre on Feb. 21 as part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures series. Tickets are available online by clicking here.

Moloney talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show with so much energy that it was nearly impossible to get a word in edgewise, a contagious energy that also makes their shows a jiggy good time. Here is just a portion of what he had to say.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the concert?

Paddy Moloney: Well, you know we have three of us out there. Sean Keane, our fiddle player — Sean has been with us since the mid-'60s — he doesn't like to travel anymore. That's fair enough. But he still plays with us, so there's still four of us around, you know. Three of us with, I would say, a team of experts ... I mean, they're geniuses, young geniuses that I've been keeping an eye on for many years.

Two of them are the Pilatzke brothers — Jon and Nathan Pilatzke. They do a style of dancing that comes from the Ottawa Valley, and it's to Irish music of course, and sometimes Scottish tunes as well. But it's a wild kind of dancing. I was introduced to them in Toronto 15 years ago, after a concert we did with a symphony orchestra. Somebody said, "You've gotta check these guys out," you know? And I couldn't believe it [laughs]. I never saw this before [laughs]. I mean, those legs! Everything flying all over the place! [laughs] They're absolutely terrific. And then, of course, Jon turns out to be a master fiddle player. He's playing where Sean would take over, besides the dancing.

And right beside them the most beautiful, incredible fiddle player from County Clare. Her name is Tera Breen. Tera, incidentally, not only plays the fiddle in that tremendous style that Sean plays in — Sean Keane does a Clare style of fiddle playing — but she gets up and does a few steps of dancing during her own little act. I mean, she's brilliant, this young girl!

We have Jeff White playing. Jeff has played with us for 15 years now. Jeff is Vince Gill's righthand man. Some people can't distinguish between their voices [laughs] sometimes, you know, they're so alike. Jeff helped me a lot when I was doing the series Down the Old Plank Road, the two albums we did together, and introduced me to an awful lot of the greats, as well. Jeff is brilliant. He comes and plays quite a lot, in Ireland. And he's getting married, and we'll go to his wedding [inaudible, laughter].

You know, I'm leaving out The Chieftains. You probably know about them. You have Kevin [Conneff] since the '70s, playing bodhran and singing great. And Matt Molloy. I mean, where would you get the likes of him? He has been named as the best traditional flute player in the world. It's just incredible. And I'll pipe up myself a few tunes, on the pipes and the tin whistle.

You know, I'm not leaving out the ladies. There are two other ladies in the band. There are eight or nine of us onstage. We lost Derek Bell — "Ding Dong Bell," as I used to call him. Derek died about 12 years ago. There was a void there, there was a hole. I had a cello instead — I couldn't possibly put a harp in, you know [laughs]. Too much. But since then, and he must've been waving his finger or a big stick at me, he said, "C'mon, there's a lovely harp player called Triona Marshall that you have to get into the band." So for the last 12 years she's been with us now, and her and I do a lot of duets together. If I'm doing something special, I always love to have Triona beside me. But her expertise on the harp, and rendition of "Carolan's Concerto," I've never heard that before. Anyway, I'm boasting, but I honestly feel that once you hear it, it's incredible.

And then, finally, six or seven years ago I heard a voice that came from the Isle of Lewis, off the west coast of Scotland. It's a Scottish Gaelic community, and they speak in Scottish Gaelic, and they sing and they do this mouth music ... . [sings] Ah, most beautiful, I could not believe. So I said, "Would you like to come and guest with us" on one of the tours? So that was seven years ago [laughs]. Once you get connected with The Chieftains, they just turn up then! [laughs] I mean, I don't call them up and say, "By the way, you're on again this year." [laughs] No, it doesn't work that way. It just all happens, you know? And Alyth [McCormack] sings a version of "Foggy Dew," for instance, that I did with Sinead O'Connor, but she put her own stamp on it, and it's so, so beautiful. She does some of this port-a-beul, this mouth music as well. And she even gets up and dances.

Besides all of that, we have one of your local choirs. I got to do a little bit of music that I wrote for it, a Yeats poem, "Never Give All the Heart." It's on one of the albums. Brenda Fricker did it — you know, she won an Oscar for My Left Foot. The choir and Alyth are going to do that.

And then we're going to do music from the Long Journey Home, which won two of our Grammys for us. We have six [laughs] — I should boast a little bit.

JM: You deserve to.

PM: [laughs] So the choir will sing "Shenandoah" and "The Night That Larry Was Stretched" — that's quite a fun piece with a bit of a dance in the middle. And then we do the "Anthem" — Elvis Costello wrote the words for that from the Long Journey Home, and I wrote the music for it.

Also during the show I want to show a little bit of Matt Molloy ... . One of his flutes and one of my tin whistles went up onto the International Space Station, and Cady Coleman was up there five or six times, she's a flute player, and she sent on St. Patrick's Day a video of herself. She took my tin whistle to outer space! My tin whistle was floating around, you know? She plays this tune called "Fanny Power." So what we do is we let it go on, and then we join in halfway and develop the whole thing onstage. It ends up in Ireland, the video, shows the island of Ireland from outer space. It's just all different fun things.

And San Patricio — there was a battalion who fought with the Mexicans in 1847, and a lot of them got hanged. So I've written quite a bit of music, and I brought in Ry Cooder as well on that project. He was very much a part of it as well. We have local dancers, incidentally. We have a pipe band as well, pipers from Santa Barbara. We're going to do the San Patricio march, "March to Battle." So that all sort of weaves into that little hour and a half [laughs]. At the end we get the audience up dancing on a tune.

