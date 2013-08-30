Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: For Heart, the Song Remains the Same

Heart and the Led Zeppelin Experience 'bring it back' at the Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 30, 2013 | 9:57 a.m.

In what will no doubt be viewed as one of the best concerts of the current Santa Barbara Bowl season, on Tuesday night Heart pounded out beloved songs from its own catalog and that of the mighty Led Zeppelin.

Zep's shadow loomed large from the start, thanks to a thrilling opening set by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience, Bonham being the son of the original band's late wild-man drummer god, John "Bonzo" Bonham.

Now, I'm too young to have seen Led Zeppelin perform live, but their music was the soundtrack of my adolescence, and to my young-ish ears Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience sounded great.

Vocalist James Dylan nicely captured the sound of Robert Plant in his prime, hitting those high notes that Plant isn't crazy enough to try anymore. The rest of the band — Tony Catania (guitar), Dorian Heartsong (bass) and, of course, Bonham (drums) — really rocked out, doing hard justice to the Zeppelin personnel and material. Until the surviving members of Led Zeppelin reunite, if that ever happens, this is probably as good as it's going to get. Except when Heart plays Led Zeppelin.

But let's first talk about Heart playing Heart. Fronted as always by sisters Ann (vocals) and Nancy Wilson (guitar), Heart kicked it off with "Barracuda," which pairs a Zep-worthy riff ("Chug chugga chug chugga chug chugga chug chugga chug ... ") with Ann's banshee-like vocals, still among the best in the biz.

Heart went on to play an outstanding collection of songs from throughout their illustrious career, ranging from other classic rock gems ("Magic Man" and "Crazy On You," which closed their main set), to power ballads from their 1980s resurgence ("What About Love," "These Dreams" and "Alone"), to a feminist anthem ("Even It Up") to a new one about soldiers suffering from PTSD/shellshock/soldier's heart ("Dear Old America").

Nancy also did an angelic cover of Elton John's "I Need You to Turn To," accompanying herself on acoustic guitar.

Bonham
The concert opened with a set by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

In an evening filled with highlights, the extended encore was arguably the real treat, with Heart joined by Bonham and Catania to perform yet more Led Zeppelin classics.

The Wilson sisters kicked this part of the show off with a magical version of "Battle of Evermore," with Ann and Nancy singing the Robert Plant and Sandy Denny parts, respectively, and with Ann brilliantly echoing the words "bring it back" at the end. This was followed by a couple of riffy rockers, "Misty Mountain Hop" and "Immigrant Song," then "The Rain Song," a somewhat surprising but inspired choice.

Hearing the last two songs of the evening performed live was almost a religious experience for me, and probably for many others in the audience, some of whom, as Bonham joked earlier in the evening, were probably conceived to this music. The monumental, Eastern-influenced "Kashmir" is one of Zep's finest, and Ann and the band absolutely nailed it. Then there was the iconic "Stairway to Heaven," with Nancy playing the familiar acoustic guitar intro, and the intensity building to a climax enhanced by a guest gospel choir as Ann belted it out.

Heart and Led Zeppelin — a match made in heaven.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Setlist

Rock and Roll
Black Dog
Over the Hills and Far Away
What Is and What Should Never Be
Nobody's Fault But Mine
The Ocean
When the Levee Breaks
Whole Lotta Love

Heart Setlist

Barracuda
Heartless
What About Love
Magic Man
Kick It Out
Mistral Wind
Even It Up
Dog & Butterfly
I Need You to Turn To (Elton John cover
These Dreams Alone
Dear Old America
Crazy On You

Encore (Led Zeppelin covers)

Battle of Evermore
Misty Mountain Hop
Immigrant Song
The Rain Song
Kashmir
Stairway to Heaven

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 