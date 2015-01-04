Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Don’t Know JackShit? A Saturday Santa Barbara Concert Is Your Chance to Meet Them

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 4, 2015 | 11:35 a.m.

​Hailing from Cochtotan, a small town 90 miles south of Bakersfield, the band JackShit is a true force of nature. It will be dropping into Santa Barbara on Saturday night as part of the Lobero Theatre’s new Sings Like Hell season, along with at least one surprise friend. You’ll want to squeeze this one into your schedule!

Consisting of brothers Beau Shit (AKA Val McCallum) on guitar, Pete Shit (AKA Pete Thomas) on drums and Shorty Shit (AKA Davey Faragher) on bass, JackShit will appeal to fans of The Flying Burrito Brothers, Gram Parsons, Buck Owens, George Jones, Johnny Cash — you know, that sort of shit.

If you Google these guys, you’ll find that in another life they have played with Elvis Costello, Cracker and Jackson Browne.

In fact, last time they came to town for a Sings Like Hell show — also at the Lobero, which they called “the purtiest shithole we’ve ever played at” — a fella named Browne Shit, who had a very strong resemblance to Jackson Browne, showed up. This part of the set included a song taught to him by The Eagles (“Take It Easy”), a trucking ballad by Danny Kortchmar (“Shaky Town”), and songs about a redneck friend (fittingly, “Red Neck Friend”) and running out of gas (“Running On Empty”).

It hasn’t been revealed if JackShit’s friends will be of the Browne or another type this time, but this is sure to bring you a level of satisfaction that is hard to get these days. Don’t be one of those folks who doesn’t know JackShit!

JackShit will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara. Click here to purchase tickets.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

