Jeff Moehlis: Ian Anderson Takes a Look Back as Jethro Tull Turns 50

Jethro Tull is celebrating its 50th year with a tour that will stop at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Sunday, June 3. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Jethro Tull’s first album, the bluesy This Was, came out in 1968, and their music rapidly developed with 1969's Stand Up, which incorporated elements of English folk music, and 1970's Benefit, which embraced hard rock.

Next up was Jethro Tull’s classic album Aqualung, released in 1971 and regarded by many to be the band's best. This included the signature tunes "Aqualung," "Locomotive Breath" and "Cross-Eyed Mary."

Jethro Tull followed with two concept albums, both of which reached No. 1 in the U.S. charts: 1972's Thick as a Brick and 1973's A Passion Play. They released many more albums, notable ones including the compilation Living in the Past (1972), War Child (1974), Minstrel in the Gallery (1975), Songs from the Wood (1977) and Crest of a Knave (1987), which somewhat controversially beat out Metallica for the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Performance.

Ian Anderson is the frontman/singer/songwriter/flautist/acoustic guitarist/musical mastermind for Jethro Tull, and the only member who has been with the band since its beginning. He talked to Noozhawk about the band's first U.S. tour, the flute and the Holy Grail.

Jeff Moehlis: What are some of the memories you have of Jethro Tull's first tour of America?

Ian Anderson: Well, good and bad. I think the first show was either at the Fillmore East or maybe the Boston Tea Party. It was an important gig, the first thing we ever did, so it was pretty nerve-racking. There was no kind of warm-up of maybe playing in a few Midwestern towns in a pub or a club somewhere. It was straight into the deep end playing two of the most iconic venues in that period of time — the Boston Tea Party where Dan Law was the promoter, and Bill Graham, of course, at the Fillmore East. So these were pretty scary places. You were in at the deep end, straightaway you were going to be judged by a very savvy audience and by two of the biggest promoters that have ever been in the USA.

I guess it went OK, otherwise we would've been on the next flight home. But there was a lot of hanging around. We didn't really have a lot of work, so there were days when we were just sitting in some terrible, terrible hotel sharing rooms and waiting for our manager to tell us we had another gig somewhere. So it was 13 weeks of being away from the U.K. to play maybe three weeks worth of shows [laughs]. It was a toughie.

You know, there were lots of opportunities, I suppose, to see some of the great bands, sometimes to work with them, sometimes just being in the same hotel [laughs]. It was memorable, but as I say, good memories and bad memories.

JM: What inspired you to incorporate the flute into the music of Jethro Tull?

IA: Well, desperation, really. I was not a very good guitar player when I was in my teens, and when I was about 18 years old, I heard Eric Clapton for the first time, when he joined John Mayall's Bluesbreakers. I realized that this guy was so far ahead of the pack, there was no point in trying to catch up. I was never going to be that good. Of course, then I heard about Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck and Ritchie Blackmore and other hotshots down in London who were doing sessions. It seemed the world was getting pretty crowded with very innovative and exciting guitar players. And then, of course, along came Jimi Hendrix, too, to make it impossible.

So I looked around for something else to play. I suppose for reasons of practicality I had a harmonica, and learned to play a blues harmonica. And I bought a flute. I traded in my Fender Stratocaster for a cheap student-model flute and a Shure Unidyne III microphone, and armed with these two new things set off to the South of England to try to give at least a year to be a professional musician.

I didn't do anything with the flute for the first few months, until around December of 1967, because we were approaching Christmas. I got the flute out and managed to get a few notes out of it, and then a few more. By the end of January, when Jethro Tull became Jethro Tull, I was playing the flute in quite a few pieces of music during the show. And then improvising. I tried to translate what I did on the guitar into the flute. It was just a different technique, different instrument, and by the time we recorded our first album, which I think from memory was about July of '68, I mean I'd only been playing for about seven months. At the time Jethro Tull became noticed, and there was a bit of a buzz about the band, I'd only been playing the flute, I suppose, for about two or three months. I made my name and reputation as a flute player really under totally false pretenses, because I never had a lesson in my life, and I really knew nothing about the flute, including for sure where to put my fingers on the keys or anything about it at all. It was just being self-taught, and fumbling around to try to find some things to do with it.

JM: I read that you were a big fan of Monty Python, and that Jethro Tull even helped to finance the Holy Grail movie. Could you tell us more about your Monty Python connection?

IA: Monty Python is something that I think influenced us — when I say us, I mean we British musicians, not just me or Jethro Tull. It was something that I think we all kind of tuned into. We felt it was ours. We felt it was a very national form of humor. We felt it was British. Of course, it was making fun of the British most of the time, but we're good at making fun of ourselves. So we all rather liked that.

When Monty Python were making their Holy Grail movie, and the word was no one would fund them, no one would put up the money, we in the music industry — a few bands including members of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and me, and the managers, and folks who were involved in some of the record companies back then — we put up money to fund making the movie. To this day, I get a royalty check, which is nice to have from something that you were a part of getting it to happen.

