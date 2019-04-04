Jeff Moehlis: Lead Us to The Temptations

The Temptations are a true American treasure, with an astounding catalog that includes "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Girl," "Get Ready," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," "Cloud Nine," "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)," "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." They formed in 1960 and went on to became one of Motown's most successful groups, selling millions and millions of records.

Otis Williams is the only surviving founding member of The Temptations, and with his bandmates is still out capturing the magic sound of yesteryear.

He talked to Noozhawk about the band's illustrious history in advance of the upcoming Temptations show at the Libbey Bowl on April 12.

Jeff Moehlis: I think it's fair to say that The Temptations' signature song is "My Girl." What do you remember about recording that song, and at the time did you have any idea that it would become the timeless classic that it is?

Otis Williams: First and foremost, Smokey [Robinson] saw us perform in a very popular club in Detroit called The 20 Grand, and after the show he came backstage and was complimenting us on how good the show was. Then he looked over at David [Ruffin] and said, "I have a song for you." And us being cocky, we said, "Bring it on! We can sing anything!" And Smokey brought us "My Girl."

We rehearsed it. We went to the Apollo, The Miracles and The Temptations, and in between shows he would rehearse us doing it. When we went back to Detroit to record it, we went in and put the voices down, and then Paul Riser added the strings and the horns that gave it a whole other kind of daylight, meaning the song itself with the strings added on it. I came up to the control room where Smokey was sitting there recording the strings and horns, and then I said, "Smokey, I don't know how big a record this is going to be, but I think this is going to be a huge record."

That was '64 when we recorded "My Girl." They released "My Girl" at the end of December 1964. In February of '65, we were back at the Apollo and "My Girl" had sold over a million records, and Berry [Gordy] congratulated us by sending a telegram, as well as The Beatles sent us a telegram congratulating us. So I had a feeling about that. It's one of our most popular recordings ever.

JM: What was it like working with Smokey Robinson back then?

OW: Oh, Smokey's always been a gem of a person. He's a sweetheart of a person, aside from being one of the most talented songwriters. He's just always been Smokey, in the great wonderful sense. He's one of those special, unique kind of people that you run across during your lifetime and you can't think anything bad about them. He's just always been a wonderful spirit.

JM: I find it amazing that there was a period of time when you had both Smokey Robinson and Norman Whitfield essentially competing to write the best songs for you. I guess that was a good position for you to be in?

OW: Well, that's what Motown was really built on — competitiveness. We thrived on it. Motown thrived on it. That's what Berry liked to see, that kind of fervor between his artists, between his songwriters, between his producers. It would, in most cases, bring out the best. So Norman and Smokey were vying for the continued recording of us.

Smokey was on a roll then, because he had recorded "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "I'll Be in Trouble," "My Girl," "Since I Lost My Baby," "Get Ready," so he was really on a hot streak with The Tempts. But Norman had something else in mind — that was "Ain't Too Proud to Beg." So Berry told Norman, "Look, Smokey has been producing The Tempts. We're going to ride that one on out. But if 'Get Ready' doesn't crack the Top 10, we'll go with you, Norman." "Get Ready" was a big hit, but it didn't crack the Top 10, so that's when Norman Whitfield got the shot with "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and from that point on we rolled with Norman for the next eight or nine years.

JM: The musical Ain't Too Proud just opened on Broadway last week. How exciting is that for you to have that on Broadway?

OW: That is one of the wildest dreams that I thought I would never have. When you think back about how we started off, we mainly wanted to make records and make money and sing to the girls, and things of that nature. To come from that all the way to now — The Tempts have been together for 59 years — and now my life story has gone to Broadway and it is being received magnificently well, I never would've imagined that.

I always give thanks to God first and foremost, because of what I've gone through and been able to survive. I'm the last man standing, and it is truly a blessing to be able to witness my life and The Temptations' lives on Broadway, and to have been received so wonderfully well. The reviews have been off the chain. Everybody just loves this play.

JM: A couple years ago, I went to the Motown Museum in Detroit, and really enjoyed it. I was amazed by the amount of history in that place. You were one of the creators, and were part of that history. Do you find it amazing when you look back at The Temptations and Motown in general, just the amount of great music that came out of Hitsville U.S.A.?

OW: Like I have often said, and I will continue to say, that little two-story family flat that you were in, that was no happenstance about Motown coming along in Detroit in that two-story family flat during the '60s, which has been noted as the most tumultuous decade within the last 100 years. For that company and that house, with all those talented people — songwriters, producers, engineers, the whole lot — to make such profound music during those troubled times, that was God's doing. That company was supposed to come along at that time, because there was so much upheaval going on in the world. The music that came out of Motown was like a soothing ointment to a troubled soul. I look back at it now, and that was something that was destined to be, for Motown to come along during the '60s.

JM: Amen. Thanks for chatting, and thanks for all the music.



— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.