Jeff Moehlis: ‘Lively Up Yourself’ with The Original Wailers

If you've heard Bob Marley's music, then you've almost certainly also heard Al Anderson on guitar. That's him on "No Woman, No Cry" (both the live and studio versions) and many other Marley classics.



Anderson joined up with Marley for the breakthrough 1974 Natty Dread album, contributing guitar with a bit more of a rock feel than was common at the time in reggae. He also played on the Live!, Rastaman Vibration, Babylon by Bus, Survival and Uprising albums, and was an integral part of Marley's band for five major tours. Anderson also recorded and performed with the legendary Peter Tosh, including on his first solo albums, Legalize It and Equal Rights.



For the past 10 years, Anderson has kept the music alive with The Original Wailers, who will be performing at Discovery Ventura on Friday, Sept. 7. Tickets are available by clicking here. Also on the bill are Ozomatli and Chali 2na.



Anderson talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and his time with Marley.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming show?

Al Anderson: It's going to be like a church sermon with a lot of music, and a lot of singing along and response from the stage to the audience. We have a great relationship with our audience. It seems that they know most of the songs, so we give the opportunity to sing along with us as much as we possibly can.

JM: When you played with Bob Marley, did you get a lot of guidance from him on what to play, or did he give you a lot of freedom?

AA: No, he just said, "Let me hear what you have." I was playing a lot of jazz-rock stuff that was maybe a little too fast and a little too busy in the early stages of the recording. So he didn't really like that, although they recorded it. But they didn't keep it. And then he goes, "Play some blues." So I said, "No problem." I did "No Woman, No Cry" — that was the first part he really liked, because that was almost like a two-take, one-take song. He really liked that, so he said, "Give me more of that." I didn't know what direction he wanted to go in, and at that time he didn't know me and I didn't know him. So we were trying to figure out where to take it, and we landed with what was recorded.

JM: Did you experience any culture shock when you started hanging out with him and the rest of the band, being an American coming into a band of people from Jamaica?

AA: Major, major, major, major. It took me a year to learn the language, because you know they speak Patois, and it was very difficult to understand it. They speak fast, and it's slang. It took a long time to understand what was happening. Basically, I was just trying to get in where I was fitting in to the program with him.

I spent a lot of time with him and his mother in Delaware before I went to Jamaica. I came from England with him to Delaware, where his mother was living with his two half-brothers. We stayed there for quite some time, to get it together to get to Jamaica, to wait for the release of the Natty Dread album. I lived together with his family — his mother and half-brothers — and it was just a wonderful thing. His mother treated me like a long-lost child. It was great. She fed me. She was just a wonderful lady, Mrs. Booker. She's an inspiration to my livelihood.

JM: Could you tell us about the sessions for the Uprising album, which was unfortunately Bob's last studio album?

AA: We basically were a tag team. We didn't sleep for maybe a couple of months, and all we did was wait for our turn to either produce or record. It was all-in. "We've got to do this record," so we all jumped into the river, and we all swam ashore at the same time. It all happened. We were like a school of fish. At that time, in terms of recording and producing, we were at the top of our game.

When Natty Dread was happening, he had just left Peter (Tosh) and Bunny (Wailer), and he was making a decision on his career, where he was going to go as a solo artist, and how many musicians, and how his production was going to be, and who was going to manage things. He was putting all of the pieces to make the puzzle correct for himself, because it was his first opportunity to think on his own without the other two members — Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer.

JM: Speaking of Peter Tosh, you recorded and performed with him also. Was there a difference between Bob's approach and Peter's approach to music?

AA: Peter was Malcolm X, and Bob was Martin Luther King. Totally different people. Same doctrine, same philosophy, but individually just completely different how they produced their music and how the songwriting came to the band members.

JM: How would you describe the Bob Marley that you knew?

AA: He was like running the country. He was like the prime minister of Rastafari for Jamaica. He sacrificed his life for his family, his friends and the country. He was a leader.

Peter was more of a lone wolf, and Bunny also. But they had a large contribution, too. If you didn't understand or couldn't read politics in the news, these guys would give it to you in a song where you'd completely comprehend what was going on with the government. "Roadblock," "Legalize It" — these are political statements. You know, "Legalize it and I'll advertise it." Then Bob was "Roadblock" — "I've got to throw away my herb stock, be careful for the police on the road." It was information being passed over to music, so that people on the island could understand what was happening in the government. They were like messengers.

I believe if he was alive today Bob would be one of the top draws of all these artists. Without a doubt. I mean, U2 went from playing for a couple hundred people to a couple hundred thousand people. And it took a long time and a lot of hard work, which I give Bono and the guys credit for. But they were able to achieve their agenda because they had the longevity. Bob, he only got a few years. Wow. He passed very early — 36 years old. It's just not fair.

JM: I know that Bob Marley played a concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Were you a part of his band at that time?

AA: Yes, I was. We came from Australia — we were exhausted — and it just turned out to be an amazing day. The recording is really great. The Harvard show — the Amandala show — was great, too. Those two shows are forever going to live with me, you know, inside of me for my participation.

JM: Bands that play at the Santa Barbara Bowl often say that they're excited to play somewhere that Bob Marley played.

AA: Yeah. We had a huge group. We had horns, percussion, I think we had three engineers, two side engineers, stage engineers, Carl Peterson. These dates, the sound and the band was more and more powerful. When I joined Bob, it was a five-piece band that toured, and Tyrone Downie and myself sang backup. The I Threes were nursing their newborn children. So it was a five-piece band. It was Bob, Carly (Carlton Barrett), Family Man (Aston Barrett), Tyrone and myself. We toured Canada. It was 1975, I believe. It was amazing. This was part of my early involvement, and I was amazed how much sound was coming out of five musicians.

And we have a five-piece group today that I'm very satisfied with. We'll be touring with Chet Samuel on vocals, Omar Lopez on bass, Noel Akein on keyboards and Paapa Nyarkoh on drums.

Click here for the full interview with Al Anderson.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.