Jeff Moehlis: Make It a Three Dog Night at Chumash Casino

Three Dog Night had an amazing string of hit songs from 1969 to 1975, with 21 straight Top 40 hit singles including three — Mama Told Me (Not to Come), Joy to the World and Black and White" — that reached Number 1.

The original line-up for Three Dog Night was notable for having three lead vocalists, Danny Hutton, Chuck Negron, and Cory Wells, each bringing his own unique flair to the material, which usually came from outside writers.

Negron left the fold in the 1980s, but Hutton and Wells have carried on with the Three Dog Night name.

They will bring their hits to the Chumash Casino Resort on Thursday, Aug. 20 — the show is currently listed as Sold Out, but check here to see if tickets become available.

Hutton talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming concert, and how the band chose which songs to record. The full interview is available here.

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward at the upcoming concert?

Danny Hutton: If they like our music and they like our records, we sound like the records. There's no faking it. We're going to do a lot of the hits, which people want to hear. We'll also throw in some surprises, a couple of new songs, and a few little things that I think will make people smile. We are that kind of a group that like to have people leave the place singing along and smiling. There are different types of bands. Some bands like to get out there and bang and be evil [laughs], that persona, but we like to make people smile. That's what we do.

JM: Three Dog Night had such a great ear for material. How did you guys decide which songs to record?

DH: First of all, I'd like to say that except for Try A Little Tenderness, which we covered from Otis Redding — he covered Frank Sinatra [laughs] — other than that I'd say that we resurrected songs. That's what we really did. Especially the first couple albums. All of the songs that we did were songs that were released by other artists, writers that would release an album, and the album didn't happen. We would pull a song off of the album and turn that into a hit. So later on it looked like we covered some famous writer's hit single. But I would say that's what we did — we resurrected a lot of songs.

The songs were pretty eclectic. We've been on every single musical chart there is, I would say, except maybe jazz. We've been rock, pop, R&B charts, country charts, classical music with the London Symphony Orchestra. We've been all over the place.

And a strange thing, not writing the songs, it gives you an incredible freedom when it comes to arranging, because you don't have somebody sitting there saying, "Well I wrote it, and I felt it this way, and it's got to be nine minutes..." blah blah blah blah [laughs]. So we could just get a song, dice it, move it around, cut the fat out, change maybe a word or two. It just gave an incredible freedom, and that was a really good talent that we had, as far as arranging.

JM: Sadly, (Three Dog Night keyboard player) Jimmy Greenspoon passed away not too long ago. Could you comment on what he brought to the band and the music? I imagine he was involved in the arranging.

DH: He was my oldest friend in the band. I knew Jimmy from about 1962 or 1963. I met him at a surf fair in Santa Monica, when The Beach Boys were just starting. He was wonderful. He was incredible as far as his ability on the keyboards. He could play any style of music. He started with classical music — he could read and do a lot of stuff. He was real free spirit. A lot of those hits we had that started with a piano piece, we would just let him go in the room and leave him alone, just let him come up with something. He was just really, really good at that sort of stuff.

JM: You guys are touring right now. What else, musical or otherwise, are you guys up to for the near future?

DH: Well, we have new songs. I've been living in Laurel Canyon since 1963. I still live up here. My son built a studio up here, the real deal. We had Jimmy Cliff in, and he did his vocals for his album here, the reggae album of the year (2012's Rebirth). It's a great place. So we recorded a couple of the new things that we've been working on up here. You know, I love it. This is Alice Cooper's old house. I'm outside now, and I'm just surrounded by pine trees. I can't see another house. It's funky and cool.

JM: I have to ask, did Alice Cooper leave anything laying around when you moved in?

DH: Sure. I got rid of the snakes (laughs). No, actually he moved out, and our old producer's wife bought the house and flipped it, and I really got it from her. But he was the last one living here. There's a lot of telephone lines in here for some reason. It was like an office building with about eight phones (laughs). You think of it — it's funny now because of cell phones, but then there were a whole bunch of individual telephones.

JM: Any closing thoughts for somebody who's trying to decide if they should catch the show?

DH: Well, I'm 72 (laughs). No, I'll tell you, we're like an 8-cylinder car. We're firing on every cylinder. None of the keys are lowered in the set, all of the songs are the same. And as I said, we're putting in some surprises. I don't mean it in an egotistical way, but we're very good live. The two comments we hear are, "My God, you're as good or better than the records," and "I didn't know you had so many hits. I forgot." Those are the two things they say. Yeah, when we started in '68, there were no amateurs in the band learning how to play. Everybody really knew their stuff. And I think it's like a fine wine, it gets better and better, the experience.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.