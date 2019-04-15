Jeff Moehlis: Making a Messthethics Show

The Messthetics have their roots in the now-dormant post-hard-core/indie rock legends Fugazi, with drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally forming the rhythm section for both bands. Given Fugazi's influence on hundreds of bands both well-known and obscure during the past 30 years, that alone should pique your interest.

But The Messthetics also have a secret weapon, the adventurous Anthony Pirog on guitar. Together, they play instrumentals with a healthy dose of experimentation and improv, songs that at times could pass for Mahavishnu Orchestra outtakes (click here to check out "Serpent Tongue"). Fugazi fans would place The Messthetics closer to their final album, The Argument, than their early album, Repeater, but really this is a different beast altogether — and one well worth checking out.

The Messthetics will be at Velvet Jones on Sunday. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Canty talked to Noozhawk in advance of the show.

Jeff Moehlis: How have the Messthetics shows been going so far?

Brendan Canty: It's been great. We really enjoy playing with each other, whether it's in the practice space or live. They're not too dissimilar for us. There's a healthy component of improvisation and noise-making live, when we're writing and also when we're recording. The whole process is really intertwined. Everything's all miked up, and we're basically capturing things and using the studio as a writing tool.

The other thing that's been huge for us is we're getting out there and playing the songs over and over, working through the songs and changing them. The process of becoming a band is something that's done on a daily basis when you're on the road, more than anything else. All in all, we've had a lot of great shows over the last year.

JM: I've really been enjoying listening to the album. One of the big discoveries, for me at least, is Anthony [Pirog] on guitar. I wasn't familiar with him. How did you connect up with Anthony?

BC: He lives in D.C., and he's quite a bit younger than I am — he's 15 years younger than I am. I still go to a lot of shows and started seeing him playing out with his wife, Janel Leppin — in Janel and Anthony she would play cello and he would play guitar. I also saw him playing full-on noise for half an hour. I've seen him play at Danny Gatton tribute night. So he just plays all the time, and he plays all sorts of things all the time, and he's got a really beautiful, very musical sense, including proper harmony and writing. He knows so much about music. He's been studying it his whole life, and he has good taste. He's using the guitar for good, I think, as opposed to evil [both laugh]. I started really liking his sensibilities, and going to see him play a lot live.

And then I was looking for a way for us to play together on something, and I was putting together the Atlanta version of Burn to Shine, which is a film series about houses that are going to be demolished. They film about 10 bands in a day in a specific city, and then demolish the house. We did these for a few years, my partner Christoph Green and I. One of them was still sitting on the shelf, the Atlanta copy of the series, and so we decided to put it together. I had to write music to the destruction of the house, and I thought Anthony was the perfect person for it.

And when Joe Lally moved back to the States from Rome, he was another person I was trying to play with if I could figure out what to play, because as a drummer most of his stuff is pretty quiet, so there was not a lot for me to do on that stuff. So he played me some things that he had been writing with some jazzos over in Rome, more accomplished guitarists and noise-makers, and as soon as he played me that, which is all kind of in odd timings [laughs] and full of striking guitar, I was like, "Oh, I know the perfect person for this job!"

As soon as we got together with Anthony it really took off. We kind of incorporated some of Joe's stuff into it, but really we just started writing really quickly and decided to make a record. We started playing around with ideas for a record, and then we played live, and Ian [MacKaye] said, "You should let me put out your record," you know, over at Dischord, and we were like, "OK!" So it all went really quickly once we all came together. I feel like we were all very prolific, or the band itself suddenly became very prolific. And that's a good sign. Usually I run screaming from things that are stilted and horrible. This was very fluid and wonderful, so we immediately started writing and writing and writing, and playing and playing and playing, and we haven't stopped really.

JM: What has it been like playing with Joe again after all these years?

BC: I think a part is playing with Joe loud because Joe doesn't really play loud in any other circumstance. He usually sings over his stuff. So I feel totally triumphant getting Joe to play loud, because it's really fun. He's great. Immediately we started playing at the Fugazi volume and speed, and I thought, "Oh my God, this is like nothing has changed." Immediately we just clicked in together.

Joe is an incredibly great, solid bass player, so it gives me so much room to be able to play around with him. The more stable somebody else is in a band, the more you can kind of f*** around. I'm really lucky. I feel totally ecstatic to be able to play with them every night. And he really appreciates and loves what Anthony is doing, and his skill and his taste. So it's a real circular musical and mutual love going on. I love Joe, Joe loves Anthony, I love Anthony, I think Anthony loves Joe and me [both laugh].

JM: I'm one of those people that knows Joe and you from Fugazi, so a natural question is, how is your approach to the music of The Messthetics different from how you approached the music of Fugazi?

BC: It doesn't have to be as highly structured as Fugazi, because we're not putting lyrics on top of it. So it really can be anything. It really opens it up. It can be much more experimental, it can be noisier, it can be looser live. There's a whole host of things that are different about it.

Every time when we were writing in Fugazi, I always felt like every song had to be perfect, in a way. The dynamics had to work perfectly, to the point where I think sometimes we were just killing things. They didn't need to be as constrained as they were. I'm not blaming anybody but myself for that. It was a mentality that I think we all shared, at least as a common band behavior. It felt like we were sometimes just overworking things, over-arranging things.

Believe me, we have done that in The Messthetics, but we tend not to do it very often. We try not to do it, which is what I'd say. Like if something seems that it needs that work, we do it, but oftentimes you get so constrained by the arrangement that you just are not able to allow it to breathe. I think there's a sweet spot in The Messthetics where you create things that move around different ideas, but they're open-ended enough that we can still let them breathe a little bit and improvise around on them when we're in the live setting.

Click here for the full interview with Brendan Canty.

