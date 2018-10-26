Jeff Moehlis: Mike Garson’s Piano, for a Good Cause

If you didn't catch the amazing show called "A Bowie Celebration" in Ventura last month — or even if you were lucky enough to — you have a chance to see several of the same performers at a benefit concert for the fight against cancer at the Lobero Theatre at 8 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 2. This will include David Bowie's piano man, Mike Garson, who has the notable distinction of having performed more concerts with Bowie than any other person.

Tickets for the benefit concert are available by clicking here.

Garson joined Bowie's band for the legendary Ziggy Stardust Tour, and you can hear him on songs such as "Aladdin Sane" — that's him doing the crazy piano solo — and "Young Americans." He also returned to Bowie's band when he pushed into new directions for the 1990s albums Outside and Earthling. Garson also has collaborated with many other bands and artists, including Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins.

A master pianist and improviser, Garson is guaranteed to impress at this show, all for a good cause. He talked to Noozhawk about what we can look forward to.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: I really enjoyed the Bowie Celebration show in Ventura last month. How did that tour go for you? Was it as much fun for you as it was for the audience?

Mike Garson: It was a lot of fun, and it was an interesting thing because the show you saw was the first concert. When we're on tour, I sort of have a game with myself, which is, can I make every show better than the one before, in some way or other? Sometimes you can't do that right across the board, but some aspect always should be a little better than the one before.

JM: The singers are all great. For me, it was especially moving to hear Gaby [Moreno]'s interpretations of David's songs.

MG: I think she's pretty magical, as you recognize. She'll be on this Santa Barbara show. I'm very happy to have her, because sometimes it's hard to get her because she has her own career, and she travels a lot in South America and her home country, Guatemala. She's a busy girl, but on this particular show on Nov. 2 she's going to sing this lullaby that I wrote for my daughters. It's just so beautiful when she does it.

JM: Can you give us an idea of what we can look forward to at the show at the Lobero Theatre?

MG: It's a cancer benefit for the Hammeras Group. This lovely lady Candy Hammeras helps children who have brain cancer to get the best help in whatever hospital in the United States is best for their particular case. So it's a fundraiser from that viewpoint. We did one last year in Los Angeles, and we're doing this one at 8 p.m. Nov. 2. There will be a couple of speeches, but essentially she wants it just about the music. She just likes to bring awareness to people regarding that whole subject, which of course almost everyone somehow, someway, family-wise or friend-wise, gets affected by that horrible disease.

I have a great band. I have Denny Seiwell on drums, who played with Paul McCartney in Wings in the 1970s, believe it or not. He's also a great jazz drummer — because I'll be doing some more jazz in that show than I normally do. And Marlon Martinez, he's a great young acoustic upright jazz bass player — he'll be with us. I have a great violinist named Drew Tretick. He's a terrific violin player, like a virtuoso soloist. I always tease him because he has $1 million violin. You can really hear the tone of it — it's gorgeous. He'll be with us.

And then I have four singers. I have Gaby, and I have Joe Sumner, I have Brett Hool, and I have a wonderful singer from Lebanon who lives in the States named Mayssa Karaa. She's going to sing a song that we wrote together. So that's the lineup. She sings beautifully.

We'll have a bunch of Bowie songs we're going to do, but in a slightly different way, because it's not an electric bass, and we don't have an electric guitar. It'll be a little more acoustic. And there will be a couple of my own pieces, and a few jazz things, plus some little surprises throughout the night that I might throw in. So that's the show. I'm in the middle of rehearsing for it and putting it together.

We're streaming it that night for those who can't make it, and then we'll have that video for the foundation so they can use it however they want for fundraising.

JM: David Bowie died of cancer ...

MG: And so did [Bowie guitarist] Mick Ronson.

JM: It's striking that cancer does affect so many people.

MG: I just look forward to the day that it's a thing of the past, like polio and other things. They're getting better with it, but I just hope that sooner than later it's resolved. My mom passed from it, and I have friends as we speak dying of it. It's just a horrible disease. You try to contribute a little as best you can. There's thousands of organizations of people trying to help in that area. So this is just a small contribution on my part. It brings awareness, and that helps.

JM: Your playing involves a lot of improvisation. What draws you so strongly to that? Where does that impulse come from?

MG: For many years I wrote music out, like a normal composer, and I found that I'm better at improvising. It's probably because I started improvising at 14, and I've never stopped doing it. So you do something for so many hundreds of thousands of hours, you develop that skill.

It's not just that I'm improvising. The reason I like improvising is I'm able to play how I feel at any given moment. That's why I do it. The craft is connected with improvisation, and that takes a lot of ability. There's nothing worse than bad improvisation. I'd rather hear something written than bad improv. But good improv could actually supersede good composition, because it's done in the moment based on the environment and everything around you.

And that's actually what me and David had in common. Things would come to him out of nowhere when he was writing a song, or singing, or onstage. So that's what we really shared, and that's why my first audition, when I was only hired for eight weeks, led to the longest musician with him — 1,000 shows, 19 albums. That's probably because of our thinking regarding the creative process.

Click here for the full interview with Mike Garson.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.