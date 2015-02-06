Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 6:04 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Jeff Moehlis: Milo Greene Returning to Santa Barbara in Support of ‘Control’ Album

By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 6, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

The band Milo Greene first burst into Santa Barbara's consciousness when they opened for The Civil Wars at the Lobero Theatre way back in 2011, and some people would argue that they stole the show.

They have returned to town several times, and when I caught them toward the end of 2012 at Velvet Jones, the crowd was full of enthusiasm and the music was sublime.

Fast forwarding to 2015, the band has just released their second album, Control, which expands their folk-pop sound into a brighter, more rhythmic (and danceable) direction. They kick off a tour in support of the new album at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Tuesday night. Tickets are available by clicking here.

Here's what Milo Greene's Robbie Arnett had to say ...

Jeff Moehlis: Milo Greene has performed in Santa Barbara several times now. Have you enjoyed your previous visits to our town?

Robbie Arnett: Santa Barbara is a beautiful town with some of the best Mexican food and sunsets California has to offer. So romantic. Enjoy the visit every time.

JM: What can we look forward to at the upcoming show?

RA: The new album! Most of Control will be in the mix as well as some first record gems. Working on a few tricks as well, one might rhyme with Trill Pollens. Fresh haircuts, too. Mod!

JM: How did the band's approach to the album Control differ from the approach to the first album?

RA: We experimented with new tones, instruments and sounds. Control is rooted in drum grooves. Along with our drummer, we had the true pleasure of working with Joey Waronker (Beck, Atoms for Peace) on a lot of the drum beats. We started there and worked our way up, focusing on individual vocals and sonic duality.

JM: The word "Control" has many possible meanings, some positive and some negative. In reference to the album title, what does it mean to you?

RA: It's a word that can take on so many emotions and meanings. That in itself is so exciting. Always morphing.

JM: How did producer Jesse Shatkin influence the music on Control?

RA: With four songwriters who share equal duties, sometimes you need someone to balance the energy. Jesse was incredible at being a calming force. He also adds the "ass" in bass.

JM: What, to you, do the different band members bring to the band?

RA: Everyone comes from different backgrounds, grew up listening to different genres, influenced by different mediums. The ideas are never lacking.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician?

RA: Do work. Be persistent. Own the craft. Surround yourself by people who are better than you. As soon as youʼre the best in the room, find a new room.

JM: I know that the new album just came out, but have you given any thought to the timing and direction of the next album?

RA: Early stages. thinking about how many new instruments we can get our hands on. It gets boring doing the same thing twice. Always have to be evolving.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

