Jeff Moehlis: Famed Multi-Instrumentalist David Lindley to Perform Solo Show at Lobero Theatre

Multi-instrumentalist David Lindley's musical resume is simply incredible. He was a key member of the 1960s eclectic psychedelic band Kaleidoscope, which was described by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page as "my favorite band of all time — my ideal band." He is arguably best known for his fretwork for Jackson Browne — for example, on the classic albums Late for the Sky and Running on Empty — and he contributed to music by David Crosby and Graham Nash as part of The Mighty Jitters band, Warren Zevon, Linda Ronstadt and many, many others.

Somehow, he also found time for his own project, El Rayo-X, in the 1980s.

When you hear Lindley in concert, it's easy to get the impression that he could pick up any stringed instrument — a saz baglama, a bouzouki, an oud or a plain old guitar — and his magical fingers would make it sound great. And while he is best known for playing with other artists, his amazing talent particularly shines through when he is on his own.

He talked to Noozhawk about some highlights from his life's musical journey. Click here for the full interview.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at the upcoming show?

David Lindley: I'm going to do some new stuff. It's just me by myself. It'll be good.

JM: I assume you'll be bringing some exotic instruments with you?

DL: Yeah. I have some Hawaiian guitars and an Irish bouzouki, a quarter-tone bouzouki and I have an electric oud. Yeah, it'll be good.

JM: I've always been curious, did you ever have any formal musical training?

DL: There was some. I studied classical guitar with Frederick Noad, who was a teacher in L.A. And then I studied a little bit with Ergun Tamer. He's a Turkish saz player who lives in Los Angeles. I studied for a while with him. Other than that, I just learn from people by stealing, you know. It worked out real good.

JM: Was this when you were young?

DL: Yes. it was. Yes, when I was in college. And then the saz, that was like 20 years ago or so.

JM: I'm a big fan of the band Kaleidoscope. How do you feel that band fit in with what else was going on in the late '60s?

DL: It worked out pretty well. The audiences in those days were ready for anything. In the '60s, there was free-form radio, which played everything. You'd hear Buck Owens and George Jones, and then you'd hear John Coltrane, and then Andres Segovia. You know, it didn't really matter all that much. It was part of the thing that it would be free-form, and you'd play what you want, and people wanted to hear everything. It was a great time for that, really great.

JM: And then, of course after that you got a gig playing with and touring with Jackson Browne. How did that happen? How did you end up playing with him?

DL: I met Jackson through a friend of mine. I met him at the CBS convention in Los Angeles. He was introduced to me as one of the writers of some of the songs that the Hour Glass did — the Hour Glass was the Allman Brothers. We'd been doing gigs with these guys in my friend's club, The Magic Mushroom. Jackson was, God I don't know, 19 or something. He was a big fan of the Kaleidoscope, and we were talking about stuff and I gave him a ride home. And then I ran into him in England, when I went to England to play with Terry Reid, and we did some stuff. A little bit before that I had played onstage with him at The Troubadour — me and Ned Doheny were playing with him. It worked out so well that he said, "We should probably do a band thing."

We kind of agreed. And then when I came back from England I looked him up, and the rest is history.

JM: It amazes me how busy you must've been in the '70s.

DL: Yeah, it was insane. I was playing with four bands — with Jackson, with Crosby and Nash, with Linda Ronstadt, and then with James Taylor. I would leave one tour and go on another one.

Actually, for a while people were booking tours so that I could go out on the road with them. I really thought that was cool. I had two weeks off one year, and the rest of it was all on the road. You know the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde thing? I became Mr. Hyde for a long time [laughs]. It was really insane.

JM: You mentioned Crosby and Nash. What was it like working with those guys at that time?

DL: Oh, it was fantastic. It was really wonderful. I got to play with Timmy Drummond, who used to play bass for James Brown. The band was fabulous. We went out as The Mighty Jitters. We played a lot of places. We played The Budokan in Japan ... we played everywhere. A lot of that is a blur. I was playing with so many people. But playing with those guys was fabulous. Me and Crosby got to talk 12-string guitars and guitar building and stuff. He was such a cool guy, and still is.

You know, I haven't seen those guys for maybe a year or so. I saw them in London — they came by Jackson's concert, and we talked about all kinds of stuff. It was great to see them. Great to see Crosby still with us, you know. I remember right after he had his liver transplant, we were doing a benefit. He was sitting down — he had to sit down — we were at the side of the stage and I feel his elbow in my hip, and he said, "You know, it's really good to be alive." And he really meant it. It was a big moment for me, all that.

JM: Another artist you worked with who unfortunately isn't with us anymore was Warren Zevon. It sounds like he was quite a character.

DL: He was a character. He's the only person I know who actually kicked cockroaches in his house with a .44 Magnum. He would shoot them from across the room. He was a really good shot. And, especially, a .44 Magnum has a lot of recoil and stuff [laughs] ... Yeah, he was pretty amazing. Right up to the end he had this really black sense of humor. He really went out in style. I thought it was pretty amazing.

JM: Last question. Where do you buy your stage clothes?

DL: [laughs] Some of them, especially the shoes, came from a place called New Bonds — A Finer Reflection of You. They had stuff that I've never seen in my life, ever. The rest of it was stuff that I would find in thrift stores, because I started collecting shirts and pants and stuff like that in the '70s. I got all the great disco stuff. People hated it, and I said, "Oh no, man, this is art!" I have an actual shirt that has John Travolta dancing down a pathway of stars in the sky, and he's in that pose where he's got his finger pointed up to the sky, and he has no face. It's one of the best things I've ever seen. So good. And then I figured out all the brands that were the really demented, strange ones, and I bought a bunch of those. I have over 200 shirts now. It's one of those things you can't stop, ever.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.