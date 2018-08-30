Jeff Moehlis: ‘No Rain’ in the Forecast for Blind Melon

You probably remember alt-rock band Blind Melon from their infectious hit song "No Rain" and the video for the song that featured the "Bee Girl." This came from their remarkable self-titled debut album, which turned 25 years old last year. After extensive touring, the band followed up with the 1995 album Soup, which replaced the debut's jam-based sound with a darker but still compelling vibe. Sadly, Blind Melon's lead singer, Shannon Hoon, died from a drug overdose shortly after Soup was released.

The music, however, has stayed alive, and the band is touring the West Coast, including two shows in our extended neighborhood — Wednesday, Sept. 5 at SLO Brew in San Luis Obispo (click here for tickets) and Saturday, Sept. 8 at Discovery Ventura (click here for tickets).

Blind Melon guitarist Christopher Thorn talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming concert, the debut album, Hoon and touring with Guns N' Roses.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concerts?

Christopher Thorn: For the past couple of tours, we've been digging into some deeper cuts, and mixing it up a lot more to keep ourselves entertained, which then keeps the audience entertained. That's been fun for us. We've really been going through the catalog going, "You know what, we haven't played that in 20 years. Let's pull that one out." That's been fun for us, and that's been making the shows exciting.

JM: It's hard to believe, but the first Blind Melon album turned 25 last year. Looking back with that perspective, what are your reflections on that particular album?

CT: Oh man, you know, we were so innocent. It was really our first experience making a record, finishing a record and going through the whole process, the whole setup, the interviews, the whole thing. It was new to us, so we were pumped and excited. It was a great experience. The band was getting along then, and we had a great time in Seattle when we made that record. Rick Parashar was the record producer on that. We just really loved Rick, and felt like Rick got the best out of us. We made a great record with Rick.

JM: The song "No Rain" was a huge hit for the band. How did that song and the arrangement come together?

CT: That's a tough one. It was relatively overlooked until we went out there and started touring, and realizing that everyone was singing the words to "No Rain." I mean, before that we knew it was a really good song, but honestly we thought "Change" was going to be the mega-hit. You know, we thought other songs would've been the single. So "No Rain" caught us by surprise. It was just a nice, little, simple folk song. It was a great song, and we knocked it out in one day.

I don't remember struggling with it in any way. It was one of the easiest songs that I would say wasn't necessarily how we normally would go about arranging songs. It was a different song. It was a song that wasn't developed from a jam, and things like that. A lot of that first record, the songs were developed from jams, so they have a certain freeness about them, a certain interplay between the two guitars. "No Rain" had less of that, and it was just a really great, simple, beautiful song.

JM: In the band's early years, you toured with Guns N' Roses. What was that experience like?

CT: It was just nuts. We toured with those guys either right when the record came out or right before when the record came out. No one knew who we were, but because we were opening up for Guns N' Roses ...

One of the first tours was in Mexico. We did Guadalajara, we did two shows in Mexico City, and Monterey, maybe one or two other ones. It was crazy, because we were just a baby band. We had never really played that much, and we were playing literally stadiums. One of the first tours we did was a loop of stadiums down there in Mexico.

We were on the MGM Grand with them, which was like this private plane. It was absolutely bonkers for us to be super-broke kids — we had a record deal, but we had no money — and here we are flying on the MGM Grand, and Guns N' Roses is up front in their amazing little suites, and we're in the back with the crew [laughs]. It was crazy. We toured the States with them, and Axl (Rose) flew in on a helicopter every day. We'd be in our van, finished with our show, trying to get off of the giant premises, but we'd have to wait for Axl to fly in every day. It was just maddening. It was just bizarre. They were the biggest band in the world, and you just knew it as you traveled with them. It was obvious that they were the biggest band in the world.

JM: Do you have a favorite memory of Shannon that you're willing to share?

CT: For me, my favorite memory is after we had looped the world a few times, and we had time off after the very first record, when we were getting ready to make the second record. Shannon and I went to Mammoth for a couple weeks. I remember the first week we were there we snowboarded all day and wrote songs. I think a few days later, Rogers (Stevens) came up, and it was just the three of us. It was just a great time. That's one of my favorite memories with Shannon because I had him to myself for a bit. It was just me and Rogers and him, and it just was a great time for us to go, "Holy s***! What just happened to us? My God!" You know what I mean? It was like that. It was like, "Did that really just happen to us, all that stuff, or did we just dream that?"

Every day we snowboarded, and every night we came back, made dinner, built a fire and wrote songs. It was just one of the most amazing experiences. Some of those recordings are on the Internet. I think they're labeled the "Mammoth Sessions," because I brought in a recording rig. I traveled with — I say "portable," but it was literally 5 feet tall — so it was a giant road case that had recording gear in it. So I traveled with that, and I brought that into Mammoth, which is a ski resort in California. It was just a great time.

I specifically remember the moment we finished the song "Soup." I wrote the music, and I think Shannon had three-quarters if not more of it finished lyrically and melodically. I just remember finishing the end with him, and it was a really heavy moment. Kurt Cobain had died recently, and we were all affected by that, obviously, and that kind of came out in the end of that song "Soup." That's probably one of my favorite memories.

There's many with Shannon because he kept us entertained quite a bit. I have endless great memories of him.

Click here for the full interview with Christopher Thorn.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.