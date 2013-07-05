Jeff Moehlis: Peace, Love and Music Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

Fans of pop music from the 1960s and early ‘70s are in for a treat starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, when the Happy Together Tour returns to the Chumash Casino Resort.

One of the featured artists is Mark Lindsay, who was the lead singer for Paul Revere & The Raiders, the house band on Dick Clark’s television show Where the Action Is. We can look forward to songs such as “Kicks” and “Indian Reservation,” and Lindsay’s hit as a solo artist, “Arizona.”

Another featured artist is Chuck Negron, who was one of three lead singers for Three Dog Night, which had a whopping 21 Top Forty songs between 1969 and 1975. One of these that reached No. 1 is “Joy to the World,” which featured Negron’s vocals and the familiar opening line “Jeremiah was a bullfrog.” Negron also sang lead vocals on “One,” “Eli’s Coming” and “An Old-Fashioned Love Song.”

Lindsay and Negron talked with Noozhawk by phone about the upcoming show; the full interview with Lindsay is available by clicking here, and the full interview with Negron is available by clicking here.

Also on the program are The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap and Gary Lewis & The Playboys. Click here to purchase tickets for the show.

Jeff Moehlis: What can we look forward to at your upcoming show?

Chuck Negron: A great trip down memory lane of a time of great music, and an exciting time in Americana — the ‘60s. You know, Gary Lewis & The Playboys bring me back unbelievable memories. Mark Lindsay from Paul Revere & The Raiders — it’s a great, great show. And we have Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, and me, and then Flo and Eddie and The Turtles. It’s just a fun, fun show filled with like 20-plus hits. It’s a lot of fun.

Mark Lindsay: For 2½ hours, people get to forget that they might have mortgages, or kids in college with tuition fees coming up, or grandkids moving in with them, or whatever. Suddenly they’re back in the ‘60s. They’re gonna change the world, and they have that music for 2½ hours, and it just takes them back to a kinder, gentler time. Everybody has a great time. And it’s good for us. We get to get off on it giving it to them.

JM: It’s quite an interesting collection of artists for the show. Back in the day, did you have any notable interactions with the guys that you’re now touring with?

ML: Well, I don’t know what notable interactions might mean (laughs). Back in those days it might’ve been offstage antics.

We’ve toured with all these guys, except I never toured with Chuck Negron before. And he’s awesome. You know, Three Dog Night was such a powerhouse of iconic music in the ‘70s. So he brings that to the table. You know, between all the different acts you have pop, you have power, it’s just a slice of the ‘60s and ‘70s in American music, and it’s wonderful.

CN: Well, Mark Volman was a neighbor of mine. He lived right down the street from me, so I would run into him. Plus we had the same management, so we toured together. Three Dog Night toured with The Turtles. Mark Lindsay didn’t live far from me, so I used to see him around Laurel Canyon, but we never worked together. Gary Puckett and I have worked together, have done shows together, as have Gary Lewis & The Playboys and myself.

JM: Paul Revere & The Raiders have the “cool factor” of now being viewed as a proto-punk band, especially the earlier recordings had that raw energy to them. Mark, were you or are you a fan of punk rock?

ML: Of course. Look, I just finished a CD called Life Out Loud. We did it just like the old days, old school, with two-inch tape, two microphones, two equalizers. The band’s playing live, I’m singing live in the vocal booth, which in this case happens to be the bathroom. And they’re all first take vocals. We didn’t go back and redo any vocals. I added some stuff. But it was so real.

When I heard it back off the tape machine, I said, “We’re not mixing this. This is master. We’re putting stuff on top of this, but this is the way it goes down.” You can hear amps leaking, you can hear people talking in the background. There’s all kinds of crap on it. So real, so high energy and so right now, that I left it just like it is. If you listen to that, that will let you know whether I like punk or not. Or that punky feeling, that grungy, just raw right-now in-your-face get-back-baby stuff. (Click here to for a sample.)

JM: Chuck, you personally have been open about struggles with drugs you’ve had, which are thankfully in the past now. What’s the short version of how that all went down?

CN: Well, it was the ‘60s. People were experimenting with drugs. I did, and I didn’t get to walk away. The fact is that there are some people that have addictive personalities — some genetically, you’re just predisposed. I was one of those, and I got myself in trouble.

So the short story is, don’t even try drugs, and maybe you’ll get away(laughs).

JM: What are your plans, musical or otherwise, for the near future?

CN: Well, I’ve got a third edition of the book (Three Dog Nightmare, talking about Negron’s recovery from drug addiction) that just came out. I’ve got a new CD that I’m working on and doing several new tunes. I also have three Three Dog Night tunes that have never been released that I’m bringing up to snuff, because they weren’t finished. That’s why they weren’t released, they were never finished. So I’m doing a bunch of stuff, and this tour, we’re doing six nights a week. So this tour is grueling. Right now, that’s all we’re doing, is this tour.

I’m also doing Kickstarter, which is a fan-based thing where fans make donations for gifts. They go from $1 up to $10,000. The $10,000 thing would be being brought to a show and playing live onstage. We’re doing that to try to get this album off the ground.

JM: Mark, you mentioned the album Life Out Loud. Is that due for release sometime soon?

ML: It’s just come out. Little Steven Van Zandt is on it like crazy on Sirius Radio. He’s playing the first single in rotation like six, eight times a day. We’re due for the second single, and there’s going to be a big album release party, officially on Halloween, but it’s going to be out there in front of that. Go to bongoboyrecords.com and you’ll find out all the information.

