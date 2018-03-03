Jeff Moehlis: Psychedelic Furs Coming to San Luis Obispo

From their post-punk beginnings to their MTV-driven success, boosted popularity from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack and extended touring reunion, there have been two constants for the Psychedelic Furs: brothers Richard Butler on lead vocals and Tim Butler on bass guitar. You can see them and the rest of the Psychedelic Furs at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on March 9.

The Psychedelic Furs started in 1977, and they released their first album in 1980. The rougher edge of their debut was softened for their second album, 1981's Talk Talk Talk, which included the original version of the song "Pretty in Pink," a re-recording of which later became part of the soundtrack of the movie of the same name. They hit the U.S. Top 40 with "Love My Way" in 1982, and followed up with songs like "Heaven," "The Ghost in You" and "Heartbreak Beat." The band broke up for most of the 1990s, but eventually reunited and now continues to tour.

Tim Butler talked to Noozhawk about the band's history.

Jeff Moehlis: The Psychedelic Furs recently turned 40 years old. What was the vision for the band when it first formed?

Tim Butler: When we first formed, there was no vision. We just wanted to have a good time and drink and party. Richard and I had just seen the Sex Pistols at the 100 Club in London, and we thought, "Wow, maybe we could do that."

We talked about forming a band, and Richard said, "What do you want to play?" So I said, "Bass," and he said, "Cool, get a bass and we'll form a band." We didn't really have any sort of future plan. As I said, it was just to have a good time.

Most people, when they start bands, they don't think, "Hey, we're going to be big. We're going to last 40 years." They just take it a gig at a time, having fun playing music.

JM: That's probably the best reason to do it, right?

TB: Yeah, I mean, once it stops being fun you might as well give up.

JM: What are your reflections on the early Psychedelic Furs albums?

TB: For me, the first three albums showed the most growth in our musical ability. For the first album we could barely play our instruments, but we had the attitude, and we'd go onstage and do a 20-minute jam around "Imitation of Christ." Maybe after a few times of doing that, another song would come out of the jamming. By the time we got to the second and third albums, I think we had learned how to write songs, how to structure them. We were a bit more melodic.

JM: I'm pretty sure that, as a pre-teenager in the Midwest, I first became aware of the Psychedelic Furs when "Love My Way" became a hit and was played on MTV. How did that song come together?

TB: Basically it was from jamming around. It was one of those jams that we weren't too sure of. We played it over and over. We played it to Todd, and he said, "Wow, that should be the first single off of Forever Now. The keyboard player, a guy called Ed Buller, came up with the marimba part, which was originally on keyboards — keyboards sounding like a marimba. That was basically it. That was the big hook. On the rhythm there's no guitar, it's just got marimba, which I think made it stick out from a lot of other stuff. People hadn't really been exposed to the marimba before, and to hear that and to see the video of Vince [Ely] playing it, it piqued their interest.

JM: What are your thoughts on the early days of MTV?

TB: When we first started out, our first tour over here wasn't even nationwide yet. It was only in specific markets. But I think as MTV grew, it got bands out to the attention of more people in America, who maybe couldn't get to see the band in concert. So it got us a pre-made market when we'd hit an area. They'd see us on MTV and they'd know sort of what we were about. It was really good for music.

Now it's pretty bad. There's very little music on it — it's all stupid TV shows, like reality-type things. But back in the day I think it really helped break bands.

JM: Do you have any memories from your first tour of America that you're willing to share?

TB: [laughs] I remember at the end of it ... . Well, first of all we were told by the record company not to tour the album. They didn't think America was ready for us. We came over despite CBS' ideas, and we toured for five months in the back of a minivan. At the end of it we were almost dead. We wanted to go home.

That's when CBS realized that we were starting to break, and they said, "We want you two weeks on tour with Talking Heads," on the Remain in Light tour, and we were like, "No, we're so tired. We're so tired, we want to go home." They said, "Well, what about if we get you a tour bus and we bring your girlfriends over?" And we were like, "OK, we'll do it if you do that." They flew our girlfriends over and got us a real tour bus for the first time. So we went out for another two weeks.

JM: How did you get involved with the movie Pretty in Pink?

TB: The first thing we knew about it was being approached to re-record the song "Pretty in Pink." They wanted somebody to re-record it. They said the guitars were slightly out of tune, which I don't see myself. But we said, "If it needs to be re-recorded, we'll do it. It's our song." John Hughes had written the movie script around our song. He'd written it for Molly Ringwald. So he said, "OK, go in and re-record it." Now, the re-recording isn't as good as the original, but, you know, at least it's us doing it.

JM: For people trying to decide if they should go to the show, can you tell them what they can look forward to?

TB: They should definitely come to it. People who have never seen us before tend to be surprised by what a powerful band we are. A lot of people who just hear songs like "The Ghost in You" or "Love My Way," they get the impression that we're sort of a lightweight band. But if you come and see us live, we're quite a heavy band.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.