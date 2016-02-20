Jeff Moehlis: Relive Your Reagan Youth

Hardcore anarcho-punk rockers Reagan Youth were first active in the years when Ronald Reagan was president, and it's fair to say that their politics didn't align with those of "The Gipper."

Leaving politics aside, there's no denying that their music was full of raw power.

Their first EP, Youth Anthems for the New Order (later re-released as Volume 1) came out in 1984 and featured fuzzy distortion and anti-fascist commentary on the socio-political scene. Their next recordings, Volume 2 released in 1990, continued the punk rock attitude but with a more ambitious sound.

Sadly, original Reagan Youth singer Dave Rubinstein, aka Dave Insurgent, became consumed by a drug habit and ended up committing suicide in 1993 after the murder of his girlfriend by serial killer Joel Rifkin.

Reagan Youth lives on, with guitarist Paul Bakija, aka Paul Cripple, bringing the present incarnation of the band to GiGi's Cocktail Lounge in Ventura Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016. Tickets are available through Bad Sam Presents.

Here's what Bakija had to say about the upcoming show. The full interview is available here.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming concert?

Paul Bakija: All the songs, and the best drummer [Rick Contreras] I ever had. Seriously, like a heart attack.

Love my bass player Tibbie [X] and I have a new singer [Jeff Penalty] — drugs got ahold of the last guy. Unfortunately people do think getting an addiction is important.

I know it's sounding tight and on musically, and inspiring in that "I Hate Hate" kind of way.

JM: How did Reagan Youth originally come together?

PB: First, in junior high school Dave Insurgent and these other kids, along with me, did a punk band called PUS. Then when the presidential campaigns starting happening so did Dave's idea of renaming the band Reagan Youth and making the songs socially relevant, not just silly punk songs.

JM: Any stories you're willing to share from the band's early tours?

PB: We came out to California twice, in '84 and '87, but based ourselves in San Francisco and stayed two months at a time (July and August).

It was different, the band was young — nothing but love of the state of California. Actually the whole West Coast is beautiful.

A specific story, you ain't gonna get one from me, just that I always loved California since I experienced it.

JM: The two Reagan Youth albums — Volume 1 and Volume 2 — have such different musical styles. Where were your minds at when you recorded each of those albums.

PB: The first record, we recorded it over the course of a year, even more. It was recorded from Spring of '83 to Spring of '84, so with all that time you can work on the guitar tone and the sound of the snare over much weed smoke.

The second album was done over the course of two weeks. The mix was done by a engineer who left everything in so Dave could decide what should stay or go.

Instead Dave just sang one night and was forever changed after going through the wringer with heroin.

Main difference. First album: weed. Second album: heroin. As clear as that!

JM: The band used a lot of provocative imagery. Was the irony ever lost on people?

PB: Used to but not now. Enough time has gone by and they realize that the band is pro-anarchy, not having anyone impose their authority over another.

JM: Can you tell me about the Dave Rubinstein that you knew?

PB: Growing up with the guy, he had the best sense of humor. Very intelligent and would challenge me not to just be the kid with the stupid grades, but to use my brain.

And without a doubt, the man's love of music. He knew his stuff, back in the '70s, when it was, like, really important to know all the different bands out.

Both of us loved music before punk rock came to our hood, but when it did we took to it.

JM: What made it the right time to revive Reagan Youth?

PB: When I moved back into the Lower East Side. Funny enough, the punk rock kid that pushed me to revive it, I just saw him today.

But I'm not blind to the way the political process of America has become some sort of joke — a bad one at that — so it seems that the band's imagery and message or whatnot still has a raison d'etre.

JM: Do you want to set the record straight on anything about Reagan Youth?

PB: Reagan Youth can never, ever be taken over by neo-Nazi ultra conservative groups. The name belongs to the band. It must, with apologies to Nancy Reagan

(nod nod wink wink).

