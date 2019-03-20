Jeff Moehlis: Rob Thomas to Perform Benefit Concert at Chumash Casino for Sidewalk Angels Foundation

Rob Thomas first had success as the frontman for Matchbox Twenty, whose 1996 album, Yourself or Someone Like You, has sold more than 15 million copies thanks to songs such as "3AM," "Push" and "Real World." Next came a collaboration with Carlos Santana that yielded the smash hit "Smooth," which won three Grammys and is ranked as the No. 2 song on Billboard's all-time list of Hot 100 songs.

Matchbox Twenty followed up with hits such as "Bent," "If You're Gone" and "Unwell," and Thomas launched a solo career in 2005 with the No. 1 album ... Something to Be. Thomas' new album, Chip Tooth Smile, will be released in April.

Thomas will be performing at the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday, March 29 at a benefit concert for the Sidewalk Angels Foundation, which supports no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues and whose president is Thomas' wife, Marisol. Tickets to the benefit concert are available by clicking here.

Thomas talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and the Sidewalk Angels Foundation.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at your upcoming show?

Rob Thomas: I think it's either our first or the second show — it literally kicks off everything as far as the full band goes. So that's kind of exciting, because we could totally screw up and that's always good. I mean, I'm lucky enough, just like with Matchbox, I've had the same solo band now since 2004, so it's another family that I kind of step into. These guys are a little different, they're kind of player's players, and it's just about pure joy and energy and fun, and getting everybody in that shared moment.

So hopefully it's just a chance for everybody to unplug and leave everything else behind, and just spend a couple of hours celebrating life with everyone around them.

JM: I understand that the show is a benefit for the Sidewalk Angels Foundation. Can you tell us a bit about that?

RT: My wife and I started it over 15 years ago. It started off so that we could get other shelters and no-kill shelters off the ground around the entire country. Then we moved into helping with animal rescues all over the world — Puerto Rico, Jamaica — and working with different advocate groups and also working with homeless shelters that take in people with their animals so that when they get displaced they can keep their animals with them.

Some people, like me, if I lost everything and I had my boys with me, I would probably live on the street and I would take them to a shelter with me. And there's groups that we work with that help kids with autism, and animals are the only thing that can help them communicate.

So it's branched out from just the 23 or 24 different shelters that we've actually helped build off the ground and get them medical centers and get kennels and run and all those things. It's kind of branched out into everything that we can possibly do to help people to find ways that people can better understand the relationship between us and animals. It you go to sidewalkangels.org, you can actually find things in your local area, where we're starting to help that you can find out about so that you can donate, because even if you're not donating to Sidewalk Angels, maybe you'll find something that we're working with that appeals to you.

JM: I understand that you have a new album coming out, Chip Tooth Smile. What, to you, is special about the new album?

RT: I think every album should be pretty special. All the songs are pretty autobiographical. It's a new record that I made with Butch Walker for the first time, as a producer. Butch is an amazing singer-songwriter in his own right, and so I think having that to push me ... You need to find new ways to get excited about not just writing, but making records, and I think Butch helped me do that. But I think like anything, you want to look back and you want to say, "I think that this is a great representation of who I am now." I like it more than I liked the last record, in the sense that I feel like I know what I'm doing better. That's really the only thing you can do. You're only competing against yourself at some point.

JM: I really like your new song, "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which is from the new album. It has such an uplifting sound and message. What inspired you to write that particular song?

RT: A friend of mine and I were talking about how everything we hear about is about staying young forever, and people that never want to get old, and it struck us that the alternative to getting older is pretty bleak. We've lost some very, very close people to us in the last couple of years, so you realize that getting older is a privilege, and it's not afforded to everyone. I've had friends that I lost just after high school, and they never got to get older. And I've had friends, like I say, who we've just lost last year. So instead of "you only live once," it's more like you die once, and that you live every day. So this song was just about appreciating that every day you get is a gift.

JM: I have to ask, what's the story behind the camel in the "Real World" video?

RT: [laughs] The "Real World" video was nothing, man. If you go through every scene in that video, it's just about what is stupid and makes no sense that we can do. Like, Kyle [Cook] is in an ice cream van and he's giving out meat to the kids, and Paul [Yale]'s a waitress that just starts losing his mind and running around. Everything was just like us and the director creating vignettes, you know what I mean? So we were like, "Elevator — how about a zebra in the elevator?" "Bowling alley — how about a camel in the bowling alley?" They had no reference whatsoever, but if you look back at '90s videos, none of them did; '90s videos didn't make any sense at all. We were all just walking down the street holding our arms like it hurt, and looking far in the distance like we're seeing something, and then they put a cool filter on it. That's was like every '90s video.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.