Jeff Moehlis: All-Stars Ready to Rock Against MS at Third Annual Benefit Concert

Guitarist Steve Stevens rocks it at the 2014 Rock Against MS event at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood. Stevens will be among the return performers for this year’s show on March 4.
By Jeff Moehlis, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 20, 2015 | 10:47 a.m.

One of the highlights of last year's Southern California concert calendar was the second annual Rock Against MS show at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, a rock-and-roll extravaganza with the goal of raising awareness and money for the fight against multiple sclerosis.

This year's Rock Against MS show on March 4, again at the Whisky, promises to be another amazing night, thanks to the efforts of L.A. publicist Nancy Sayle, who responded to her own diagnosis of MS by calling on her friends in the music business to help in the fight against the disease.

There are a bunch of cool returning performers this year, including guitarist Steve Stevens, who is best known for playing with Billy Idol.

Last year, Stevens tore the place apart with smokin' covers of songs like Deep Purple's "Highway Star" and Led Zeppelin's "Dazed and Confused," and he will no doubt blow the audience away again this time.

Two more returning artists are Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, who last time paired up for covers of songs by Queen and The Rolling Stones, plus a particularly amazing version of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again."

Jack Russell's Great White will also be back, as will singer Chas West, who last time belted out Led Zep's "Bring It on Home" and "Ocean Song," and summoned the dark spirit of Ozzy Osbourne with Black Sabbath's "War Pigs."

There are also lots of hard-rocking artists that are new to this year's lineup. To name just a few, legendary MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer will be kicking out the jams, drummer Steven Adler will be pounding the skins as he did at the early Guns N' Roses' gigs at the Whisky, and punk rocker Mike Watt will be all about that bass. And if last year's show is any indication, we can also expect to see some incredible unannounced guests.

This show is expected to sell out, so be sure to get your tickets soon. This one is worth the drive! Tickets are available by clicking here. And if you can't make it in person, you can see it on pay-per-view by clicking here.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.

