Jeff Moehlis: Songs and Stories with Graham Nash

Graham Nash is famously part of the on-again/off-again group Crosby, Stills, & Nash and sometimes Young, and he wrote some of their best-known songs, including "Teach Your Children," "Our House," "Wasted on the Way" and "Marrakesh Express."

But that's only part of the story. Nash also was in the British Invasion band The Hollies, co-writing "Carrie Anne", "King Midas in Reverse," "On a Carousel" and "Dear Eloise," and singing on many other Hollies hits, including "Bus Stop." Other notable Nash songs include "Immigration Man," "Chicago" and "We Can Change the World."

Nash will be at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 9 for a show billed as "An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories with Graham Nash." Click here for tickets.



Nash talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show and his amazing career in music.

• • •

Jeff Moehlis: What can people look forward to at the upcoming show?

Graham Nash: These are chaotic times, and they can look forward to two or three hours of relative peace. I know there'll be some songs that will soothe their souls. A lot of music. I've been creating music for many years now, everything from The Hollies all the way through to today.

I'll be there with Shane Fontayne on guitar and Todd Caldwell on keyboards.

JM: I understand that you'll also be telling stories about how some of the songs came together?

GN: Yeah, I think people who enjoy music but don't compose music are fascinated by the art of songwriting. They think, as well I do, that it's magic. I'm not sure how it happens. In my particular case, I have to feel something very deeply before I start to write about something, because words are incredibly important in my life. And I get on with my life, and here we are talking all these years later.

JM: If you don't mind going way back, I'm curious about some of your early trips to America with The Hollies. What are some of your memories from those?

GN: Of course, the first time I ever came to America I never wanted to go back. I swear. Because what happens when you're in a band in the north of England, the first thing you want to do is conquer your school, and then you want to musically conquer your town, and then you want to musically conquer Manchester, which was the biggest town next to us, then you want to musically conquer London. And then what? New York City. That's what happened.

The Hollies came to New York City in 1965 over Easter, and we played The Soupy Sales Show at the Paramount Theatre in Times Square in New York City. I mean, you've got to understand, we were five kids from the north of England, from relatively low-income families, and here we're walking in Times Square with this gigantic billboard with a mouth that was puffing smoke — you know, Joe Camel or something — and being able to get food whenever you wanted, anytime night or day. The phone rang the same it did in the movies. This was heaven to me. I never wanted to go back and live in England after that.

JM: It's hard to believe, but the first Crosby, Stills & Nash album is almost 50 years old. What are your reflections on that album? And I should say, that's my favorite of the CSN albums.

GN: I have to say that it's my favorite also. I know we made a lot of music, but there's such joy on that record, and it's reflected in the music. The joy of finding two musical partners who appreciated what I was bringing to the party. The joy of discovering what songs they were writing, and what songs of mine they liked. The joy of living in the sunshine in Los Angeles. I played my last show with The Hollies on Dec. 8, 1968, and on Dec. 10, two days later, I was in Los Angeles with David and Stephen. There's a lot of joy on that first Crosby, Stills & Nash record, and it's also my favorite, too. Thank you.

JM: I know everyone asks you about Woodstock. What was that experience like for you? Was it terrifying or joyful, or a combination?

GN: I think we had to tolerate the conditions. I wasn't scared at all. I'd already been in a rather famous band in England, The Hollies of course, and I'd already played pretty big shows. So I wasn't particularly scared at all. I think Stephen was a little nervous. It was him that said, "We're scared s***less." But it was an interesting event. But, quite obviously, if everybody was telling the truth when they came up to me and told me they'd been at Woodstock, the actual planet would've tilted.

JM: Your autobiography came out five years ago. In the process of writing that, were there any surprises that you learned about yourself, or the things that you reflected on?

GN: When I got the first version — you know, it's a stack of paper an inch and a half high, double-spaced lines — I got to the end of it, I was alone at my house in Los Angeles, and I looked down and said to myself, "My God, I wish I was him." Because it sounded insane. It sounded like some screenwriter gone crazy. You know, I realized that I've had an incredible life. I've lived by not concentrating on the past, but concentrating on what's going on it the future, and trying to do the best that I can in everything I do. Now, of course I never make it. Of course, I don't get there 100 percent, but my heart and soul are in that mode of trying to be the best I can with whatever time I have left.

JM: What advice would you give to an aspiring musician or an aspiring songwriter?

GN: Two things. One, I think you should follow your heart. I think that if you really dig deep inside of yourself to your heart, you will come up with the right answer to whatever question you're asking. And secondly, I think life is made of choices. Every single day, how do I get out of bed, or where's the bathroom ... you know, choices all of our lives. We have to realize that our life is full of choices, and we have to choose wisely.

JM: That's good life advice, even beyond music.

GN: Yeah, well, you know, music is only a part of this insane universe.

Click here for the full interview with Graham Nash.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his website, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.