Jeff Moehlis: The Beach Boys Returning to Santa Ba-Ba-Baa-Ba-Ba-bara

There aren't many bands that have had as many hit songs as The Beach Boys: "Surfin' Safari," "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "Help Me Rhonda," "California Girls," "Barbara Ann," "Sloop John B," "Good Vibrations" — and this is just a sampling of the list that goes on and on.

It is our good fortune that The Beach Boys are returning to Santa Barbara with their heavenly harmonies Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, for a concert at The Granada Theatre.

The present incarnation of The Beach Boys includes founding member Mike Love and long-time member (and local resident) Bruce Johnston, who talked to Noozhawk about his history with The Beach Boys, all the way up to the upcoming show.

Jeff Moehlis: You first joined The Beach Boys 50 years ago this year.

Bruce Johnston: Yeah, and I'm only 30.

JM: [laughs] A mathematical impossibility!

BJ: I know, but we can do that in California.

JM: That's pretty amazing. How do you feel about the 50 year milestone?

BJ: That doesn't matter, actually. I just think it's amazing that the music is alive and in good health, sung in the original keys as the original recordings. Every part is exactly what was created by Brian [Wilson]. It's all written down, not unlike going to hear Tchaikovsky. It's all written down. So I feel good about being... hmm, what would I be? I'd be a platinum spoke in a titanium wheel. That's what I would be.

JM: How did you come to join The Beach Boys?

BJ: After school, I got a really cool job, I mean, a really ridiculous job. I went to work at Columbia Records, which is now owned by Sony, as a producer.

As a very young producer, barely 21, I knew everybody — you know what I mean? It was a very small world then. It was like a little town.

I went to high school with Jan and Dean. Jan and Dean recorded at United, a studio across the street from Columbia Records, and just down the street like another block The Beach Boys were coming to life at [United] Western Recorders. It was a five minute walk.

I and a guy named Terry Melcher [were producers at Columbia] — you would know him from producing "Mr. Tambourine Man" and "Turn! Turn! Turn!" by The Byrds, and "Kokomo," You know, a small town.

Mike Love called me one day, and said, "Bruce, Glen Campbell's been filling in for us for three months, and he's unavailable to come on tour for this weekend."

He asked me to recommend people. I called 10 people early in the morning and couldn't find anyone.

It was on a Friday, so I said, "Look, I can jump on a plane. I'll come to New Orleans. I can certainly handle a couple of shows." And that's how it started.

JM: Not too long after you joined, The Beach Boys recorded the Pet Sounds album.

BJ: I made three albums in the first year. I went on tour and made three albums.

The first album just started as I joined the band — it was called Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!). It had "California Girls" on it, and "Rhonda" was No. 1 — it was a rerecorded "Help Me, Rhonda" that became the hit.

The second album [Beach Boys' Party!] had "Barbara Ann" on it. And then the third album, all within one year, was Pet Sounds. Amazing.

JM: Regarding Pet Sounds, I read that you took a copy of it with you to London and played it for Paul McCartney and John Lennon, the first time that they heard it.

BJ: Well, I have no idea if it was the first time that they heard it. All I know is that Keith Moon got them to show up at my hotel, and I played it for them twice.

Bounce back to The Beatles and Rubber Soul. I was at Doris Day's house, who was a very famous movie star and singer — her son was Terry Melcher.

Brian was there, John Phillips was there from The Mamas & The Papas, Mike Love was there.

They released Rubber Soul in December — not a smart move, they should've started in October. Brian was so shocked that that album seemed to fit front to back thematically, not unlike Frank Sinatra albums and Johnny Mathis albums, you know, the pop music of the time.

And he came up with the concept of having a front to back album. So that's Pet Sounds.

By the time I played it for The Beatles, Rubber Soul had done its beautiful thing, and they were recording and finishing Revolver. Sgt. Pepper was on the way.

So the feedback I got was that they kind of distilled the feeling and sentiment from "Wouldn't It Be Nice" into "Here, There and Everywhere." So I think that might be the influence on The Beatles. Certainly McCartney just loved "God Only Knows".

I was just one of those lucky guys. I just kind of came in off the platinum streak [laughs] and joined the band.

JM: Jumping forward, I saw you guys a couple of years ago at the Santa Barbara Bowl as part of the 50th anniversary tour (reviewed here). Of course Brian was a part of that as well. What are your reflections on that tour?

BJ: Hey, I'm a Santa Barbara guy. Forget the tour! I've been coming to Santa Barbara since I was 4 years old, and I moved here in '85.

We played The Bowl a number of times, starting in '65 [JM: actually according to my sources it was July 2, 1966, when what it was called the County Bowl].

I thought that concert was really cool. I knew half the people in the audience. Mike knew a lot of people, because he used to live here, which I think is really cool. It was so welcoming.

I saved, inadvertently, one song that I love to do. I did it at the Hollywood Bowl. It's one of mine. I don't push my songs onto Beach Boys albums very much.

I played "Disney Girls," which is a very special song. It's my best song that I wrote. I could never get anything close to what Brian and Mike wrote, but that's my little thing.

I had lost a little part of my voice — it was just hoarse — so I knew I couldn't perform that. So now, two and half years later, I get to play at The Granada, which I think is the best theater in the United States. I pushed to play there.

The 50th was rockin'. I thought it was a great show in Santa Barbara.

What Mike and I do is killer. We cover all the hits, and then, like in television programming they'll have a new show and they'll surround it with hit shows.

That's what we do with some of the deeper tracks. We'll protect it with hits on either side.

— Jeff Moehlis is a Noozhawk contributing writer and a professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara. Upcoming show recommendations, advice from musicians, interviews and more are available on his web site, music-illuminati.com. The opinions expressed are his own.