Jeff Moehlis: The Dwarves to Continue Decades of Punk Rock Decadence With Performance at The Garage

The punk rock band The Dwarves continue to take the "Sex & Drugs & Rock 'n' Roll" mantra to heart, with three decades of decadence under their belts. If you're not easily offended, check them out at The Garage in Ventura on Saturday, Jan. 30. Tickets and more information are available here.

Key members of The Dwarves are singer Blag Dahlia and guitarist HeWhoCannotBeNamed, the latter the subject of a death hoax in the 1990s which got the band dropped from their record label Sub Pop.

But let's not forget bassist Nick Oliveri (aka Rex Everything), whose resume also includes stints with stoner rockers Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age, and much, much more.

Oliveri talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming Dwarves show. For more on the other bands he has been a part of, plus his thoughts on the Paris tragedy involving Eagles of Death Metal, who he has recorded with, click here.

Jeff Moehlis: I saw The Dwarves play in Santa Barbara a couple of years ago. The Dwarves don't disappoint, right?

Nick Oliveri: Yeah. I love playing with The Dwarves. It's a great band — it's one of my favorite bands. I'm fortunate enough to play in Blag's band [laughs]. It's a good time.

JM: What can people look forward to at the upcoming show?

NO: There's a lot of new stuff in the set. Of course, we're doing Blood Guts, the first Sub Pop record. It's pretty amazing to go out and do those songs.

They're short, but that's kind of what got the band started, that album, as far as breaking through to more people. It's fun to play those tunes. It's over before it starts, almost [laughs].

With all the B-sides, too, it's like 14 minutes or something [laughs]. We're playing pretty quick. We add some other tunes in there. It's a pretty good set. It's a lot of fun.

JM: Will HeWhoCannotBeNamed be there?

NO: He's supposed to be there. I hope he's there! He's been there since I've been doing the live shows again.

I always play on the records and stuff — we figured out that I've been in the band 22 years or something, with playing on the records. I haven't done all the live shows because I'm doing other stuff, you know?

But rejoining to do the live stuff's been a gas. We've had HeWho in there as well, too. To me, that's the real Dwarves, if Blag and HeWho are there.

JM: I interviewed Blag before the Santa Barbara show, and for that one it turned out that both The Dwarves and The Beach Boys were performing the night in the same area.

This time, it turns out that The Dwarves are in Ventura, and The Beach Boys are in Santa Barbara on the same night. What would you say to someone who's trying to decide if they should go to The Dwarves or The Beach Boys that night?

NO: I'd say The Dwarves. We're younger and better looking [laughs].

JM: You mentioned that you've been recording with The Dwarves for 22 years. What led you to join up with them in the first place?

NO: The Dwarves took my first band, Kyuss, on our first tour. When nobody really liked Kyuss so much, Blag took us out and helped us get our feet wet in the touring world. It was great.

So I kind of already knew him. I was leaning towards playing faster music at the time, and I think the band I was in was leaning towards longer, slower jam songs. which was cool — I enjoyed doing that as well, but I was leaning toward shorter, faster songs in my own writing.

So after the tour, I was already leaning towards a Dwarves kind of band anyway, and fortunately for me, HeWho died for the first time and I took his place [laughs]. He came back to life — he's like a superhero, you know.

JM: Is there anything you want to set the record straight on about your career or stuff that happened to you? Or do you prefer to keep the mystery?

NO: You know, I do know one thing for sure. The Dwarves are the best band I've ever played in. How about that? [laughs]

They're the greatest rock and roll band on the planet. [laughs] I love The Dwarves. It makes me feel good.

