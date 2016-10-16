Jeff Moehlis: The Life and Times of Jethro Tull

If you Google "Jethro Tull", you'll see a lot of information on the rock band which gave us classic songs like "Aqualung," "Locomotive Breath," "Thick as a Brick," "Living in the Past," and many, many more.

But there's also another Jethro Tull, an English agriculturalist who lived from 1674-1741, from whom the band got its name. Until recently, there wasn't really any connection between these two Jethro Tulls apart from the name.

But then frontman/singer/songwriter/flautist /acoustic guitarist Ian Anderson decided to explore the life of the agriculturalist Jethro Tull in terms of the music of the band Jethro Tull. He'll be bringing this show billed as "Jethro Tull, Written and Performed by Ian Anderson" to the Arlington Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Anderson talked to Noozhawk about the upcoming show, and the power of a good riff.

Jeff Moehlis: This will be one of the shows where you're celebrating the real Jethro Tull, the English agriculturalist. Can you tell us a bit about what we can look forward to, and what inspired you to look at Jethro Tull in that way?

Ian Anderson: The original character Jethro Tull, the English agriculturalist who in the 18th Century invented the seed drill, was one of the most important people in the second agricultural revolution when the mechanization of agriculture began. Our agent named us after that character back in February of 1968.

So after all these years, I felt that maybe I should know a little bit about Jethro Tull, so I tried to cull from various sources what little is known about his personal life, rather than the rather drier science and engineering of his efforts in agricultural innovation.

His life story is not exactly full in detail, but there's enough there to work with, and I found myself making connections between what was written about Jethro Tull, and songs that I had written over the years.

For more of an exercise than anything else, I sat down and made a list of the songs that seemed to pop into my head when I read about Jethro Tull's life.

I thought, well, this is an opportunity to use those songs in the context of the narrative of his story, and rather than set it in a historical context, which would be a little bit too many weeks in tights, I thought I'd put it in the present day or near future, and we'd bring into the mix some thoughts about the agricultural innovation that has to be ongoing, and indeed stepped up, to increase food production.

I'm really trying to illustrate his life story, and use elements of his life to create that narrative and bring into the mix contemporary farming and the future of farming, in the technological sense, through genetic modification and cloning and the other scary things we are faced with, and the need to increase and make more efficient food production for an expanding planet.

I had to write five new songs, as well as as the old ones that I had, to tell that story and bring it up to date in that contemporary sense.

The show is essentially the best of Jethro Tull in another guise, and although it's a production-oriented performance with a big video screen, and special guests appear on the screen behind me singing their lines in character, it's a rock concert. That's the first and foremost thing. And people can sit back and enjoy it without necessarily getting into the detail of the story or the characters they're seeing.

You can take it at first appearance, really. Just sit back and enjoy it.

Moehlis: What are your thoughts on the topic of borrowing or being inspired by other people's music?

Anderson: Well, you know, there are 12 notes in the musical scale. The permutations are not actually endless, so sooner or later if you've got a monkey tapping on a piano keyboard he's going to write a Beethoven symphony, given long enough.

It's inevitable that people will come up with the same little ideas, which is why it's so spectacular when you get these fantastic, iconic few notes that become a musical motif, or a riff. It's magnificent, whether it's Beethoven with [sings "Beethoven's Fifth Symphony"] "Ba-ba-ba bum." It's apparently so simple, but no one had done that before [laughs].

But of course, those notes in that order will have been used countless times before, it's just the context in which he gave that as a fundamental musical motif that we instantly recognize.

It's miraculous when you get one of those, you know? You can say the same thing about the riff from "Smoke on the Water," or a bunch of Led Zeppelin songs for that matter, like "Whole Lotta Love."

Those riffs are just wonderful gifts when you suddenly find that simple notion. Usually it's from the guitar. I mean, Ritchie Blackmore came up with the riff for "Smoke on the Water," and Jimmy Page doubtless came up with the idea of "Whole Lotta Love."

And I'm not a guitar player, but in a bedroom, in a motel room somewhere with my acoustic guitar, I came up with the riff of "Locomotive Breath" or of "Aqualung" for that matter. So sometimes you come to these things even though it's not your instrument you're working with when you come up with that musical idea.

You know, when you get one of those, and it's a good one, you've got this priceless commodity, really. It's extremely valuable.

It's a very cheering kind of a notion, when you know you've got one of those great moments. You might not perhaps realize it straight away, but probably by the time the record comes out you know, "Hey, that's a winner."

And people react to it and instantly follow it. So sure, there's been a few of those along the way, and I'm a great admirer of those other people who have come up with their great riffs or chord sequences or melody lines or hook lines.

It's some amazingly special people in this 50-something years of pop and rock music who've done music that I think is truly timeless. I think it's truly timeless. I think it will be remembered and appreciated every bit as much as the greatest periods of classical music.

