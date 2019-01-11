Jeff Moehlis: All You Need Is Sludge — The Melvins to Perform at Velvet Jones

The Melvins have been dishing out their sludgy heavier-than-Black Sabbath sounds for 3½ decades, and they show no signs of compromising or slowing down.

Their latest album is Pinkus Abortion Technician, which has the Melvins' core — singer/guitarist Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover — joined by Redd Kross, bassist Steve McDonald and Butthole Surfers bassist Jeff Pinkus.

The Melvins are ensured at least a footnote in rock 'n' roll history because of their strong connections to Kurt Cobain, who counted them among his favorites. Crover even played with Cobain before Nirvana existed, and on Nirvana's 1988 10-song demo. Cobain co-produced The Melvins' 1993 major-label debut Houdini.



Or, alternatively, Cobain is a footnote to The Melvins' story. Although never really rising above cult band status, The Melvins now have released more than 20 albums, and they continue to wow audiences with their powerful music and quirky choices of cover songs.



Crover talked to Noozhawk about the new album and the new lineup.

Jeff Moehlis: How do you view the new album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, in relation to the rest of The Melvins catalog?

Dale Crover: Well, it's definitely different because this was more of a collaboration between Jeff Pinkus and Steve McDonald. Those guys did the majority of the songwriting. It's probably the first Melvins record where Buzz wasn't the guy that wrote almost everything [laughs]. And then, also the fact that we have two really great bass players playing on this album. Both of those guys are unique in their own individual self [laughs]. They're both characters. Definitely, I think that shines through.

JM: Did it just happen naturally that you ended up with two bass players in the band?

DC: Pretty much. I mean, we had already had plans to do some recording with Pinkus, because we'd done some touring with him in the past and there were some songs that we were doing live that we decided that we should probably record — the Butthole Surfer songs, especially the one that was a mix of the James Gang version of "Stop" and then "Moving to Florida." For whatever reason, we decided that that would be a really good combination of two songs [laughs]. It works. I have no idea where that came from.

We were in the middle of recording the previous record with Steve, the A Walk with Love & Death record, when Jeff came to town. So we'd already been recording and doing a bunch of other stuff, and then when Jeff got there we were thinking, "Why don't you guys just both play together? That'd be kind of cool. And right away we were like, "This will work. This will be really cool." And certainly because both their tones are different. You know, I think if they were the same type of bass player it'd be OK, but you probably wouldn't notice. I think you can. I think you can tell that there are two very different things going on.

But yeah, it was pretty easy, and all of a sudden what was originally going to be an EP of three or four songs turned into a full-length record. It was kind of cool. Mostly unplanned, but we knew that something good would come out of whatever we did with those guys.

JM: What inspired the cover of "I Want to Hold Your Hand"?

DC: That's one that's been in our live set on and off for a while now. We even played it with the Big Business guys. Our version is a cover of a cover, almost like the cover of the James Gang song — a cover of a cover. Our cover of "I Want to Hold Your Hand" is our take on the Moving Sidewalks' version of the song. I don't know if you know who those guys are, but that was Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top's first band back in Texas, a psych rock band that he had before ZZ Top.

JM: People are still fascinated by Kurt Cobain. How would you describe the Kurt Cobain that you knew?

DC: Well, he had a dark sense of humor, for sure [laughs]. He was always portrayed as being moody and all that stuff, but he was actually quite funny, and a nice guy. When I first met him he was instantly likeable, and he was one of my favorite people who lived where we lived. I felt more of a connection with him than a lot of the other people we grew up with. It was really fun and easy to play music with him. I think had he stuck around, we possibly would've done that again, in some form. It's a big bummer, that story. No happy ending there, unfortunately.

JM: His music has really stuck around.

DC: Yeah, but then I always think what could've been. I think for him, that was still in the infantile stages as a musical career. It could've blossomed into something absolutely even more amazing. Or maybe not [laughs]. Who's to say? I'd rather that he was still alive. Too bad, and it's something that we'll never get over.

